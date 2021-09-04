Centre must work on keeping capex high

The Ministry of Finance’s latest data dispatch of its monthly accounts offers a mixed bag. While the fact that the fiscal deficit in July, at 21.3% of the Budget target, was the lowest in nine years is heartening, the sharp decline in the Centre’s capital expenditure (capex) warrants attention. Upholding its tradition of frontloading expenditure at the start of every fiscal, the NDA government went all out, cutting a cheque of Rs 1.1 lakh crore during the first quarter, accounting for 20% of the budgeted Rs 5.5 lakh crore capex in FY22. But in July, it fell to Rs 17,000 crore, down from Rs 48,500 crore in June. Agreed that private consumption and investment rose during April-June, but the Centre cannot simply afford to slow down now, just when manufacturing and construction sectors are jolting to life. Only a combined effort will ensure recovery remains robust.

One of the reasons for the decline in capex could be lower gross tax revenue collections, which moderated to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in July from a peak of Rs 2.1 lakh crore in June. Almost every component from corporate to income taxes to non-tax revenue fell, with union tax collections being an exception. Chief among the laggards is the non-tax revenue. While dividends touched 98% of the budget target in Q1 itself, thanks to the RBI’s generosity, disinvestments have much ground to cover. Of the budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore must come from stake sale in PSBs and financial institutions. Till now, the proceeds are a full zero. Much depends on how quickly the government amends banking laws.

As for privatisation, while work has begun on listing of insurance behemoth LIC, concerns are being raised if it can materialise this fiscal. Others, including privatisation of BPCL and offloading government stake in IDBI Bank, too are progressing at a less-thandesired pace. It’s essential that the government walks at double speed to push up disinvestments and gather additional resources to finance any unforeseen welfare expenditure in the event of a third Covid-19 wave