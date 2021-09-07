STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Para-athletes make history, create ideal launch pad

Sports, be it Olympics or Paralympics, suddenly has transcended the boundaries of stadia and grounds in the country.

Published: 07th September 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shuttler Suhas Yathiraj with his medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. (Photo | PTI)

Shuttler Suhas Yathiraj with his medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. (Photo | PTI)

Historic would be an understatement. India couldn’t have asked for a better result at the Paralympics. The medals column reads five gold, eight silver and six bronze—a total of 19. For the first time India had sent as many as 54 para-athletes. Until now, since the inception of the Paralympics in 1960, India had managed just a dozen medals. Of the 12, four including two gold medals came in Rio five years ago. 

Sports, be it Olympics or Paralympics, suddenly has transcended the boundaries of stadia and grounds in the country. It has generated interest and every medal has been celebrated. The social change is apparent. It has quietly seeped into every household. Though India has been participating in the Paralympics since its inception in 1960, there were hardly any medals to show. The buzz was missing. Not until the Rio Paralympics when Deepa Malik’s and T Mariyappan’s medals ushered in joy and hope. The recognition and fame followed and with it, awareness. Even though the Paralympic Committee of India was in a mess until the current dispensation took over, it did not deter para-athletes from pursuing sport as a vocation. There are flaws even now, as was visible during the nationals in Bengaluru when an event was apparently hosted under car lights, but a few disabled-friendly facilities have come up. The Sports Authority of India, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Annual Calendar for Training and Competition, too has started loosening its purse. In the last Olympic year, it spent a record amount of funds—approximately Rs 28 crore. Almost all para-athletes who qualified were inducted into the TOP Scheme and eligible for Rs 50,000 out-of-pocket allowance.

There were various interventions when para-athletes needed to compete abroad. Even the national federations chipped in. The overall results are a reflection of all stakeholders working together towards a definite goal. Considering India came back from the Tokyo Olympics with seven medals including a track and field gold, the Paralympics outcome definitely points towards ascendency in Olympic sports. With Paris just three years away, the boost that India has received should not be frittered away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Tokyo Paralympics
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp