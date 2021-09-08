TN school infections manageable so far

Since colleges and schools (for classes 9-12) reopened in Tamil Nadu on September 1, about 20 students and teachers have tested positive for Covid-19. Although parents may find the number of cases among students alarming, it is essential to remember that most of the infections were quickly spotted thanks to vigilant screening at the school level across multiple districts.

So far, no school-related cluster seems to have emerged. Further, despite the gradual easing of restrictions in the state, the test positivity rate remains low at just 1%. Similarly, TN’s vaccination drive, which initially moved at a glacial pace before overcoming hesitancy but stumbled over supply issues, has finally hit its stride. Over the past week, it has vaccinated about 5 lakh people a day. About 2.9 crore people (around half the eligible population) have received one vaccine dose while 72 lakh have received a second dose. The state has planned a massive vaccine drive for September 12, aiming to inoculate 20 lakh people.

In this context, as experts have pointed out, the social cost of school closures outweighs the risks of carefully opening up. Multiple reports have flagged the inequities of the online education system that passed for schooling during the course of the pandemic. Children reliant on government schools lost out on education, the mid-day meal service and became more vulnerable to exploitation. Many fell into child labour or marriage. However, their access to education can no doubt be imperilled by any laxity on part of the authorities and general public.

While cases have remained low in TN for a few months now, infection clusters related to weddings or religious events are still emerging, with rural parts and Tier 2 cities such as Coimbatore being more vulnerable. The state has also rightly prioritised vaccination in nine districts bordering Kerala, which continues to report a large number of cases. It is important to remember that the pandemic is not over and vaccination doesn’t guarantee invulnerability. Masking and social distancing must become second nature just as the government should continue to test-trace-isolate-vaccinate. Too much is at stake for us to drop our guard now.