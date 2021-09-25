AK Rajan case against entrance tests

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test remains in the news in Tamil Nadu as the state government released a report produced by a committee headed by retired Justice A K Rajan that was meant to examine the social impact of the test. The state, in a Bill passed in the recent Assembly session to scrap the test in TN, used the findings of the report to justify its position. It has been the state’s position—regardless of the party in power—that NEET privileges wealthier students from urban backgrounds. It is difficult to dispute this position. Just one data point to consider: the percentage of students gaining medical seats from repeat attempts at the test rose from 12.47% in 2016-17 to 71.42% in 2020-21. To retake a test requires financial and social resources—a burgeoning coaching industry is the beneficiary—that is beyond the reach of families from poorer backgrounds.

Yet, rather than the social impact, the report makes a stronger case against entrance tests such as NEET in themselves. The NEET was ostensibly brought in to ensure a “merit” of students while curbing corruption in medical admissions. Merit is a loaded word, assuming that all candidates are competing from the same position with the same constraints. Clearly this is not the case.

The report compares the test and medical admissions in India to practices in other countries such as the US and UK. Colleges do not exclusively rely on standardised test scores, and rather see the scores alongside school/college grades, personal statements and more. Even the tests are rarely designed to test subject knowledge exclusively but also evaluate the writing and analytical skills of the candidate. These are not tested by NEET. With regard to corruption, even with the NEET, students with poor scores are now able to get private medical seats. Not to mention the scams that have emerged in recent years. Rather than harp on antiquated and apolitical notions of “merit”, the Union government, at the very least, should take note of the criticisms in the report, its flaws notwithstanding, and assess whether this test has truly served its stated purpose.

