STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

AK Rajan case against entrance tests

The state, in a Bill passed in the recent Assembly session to scrap the test in TN, used the findings of the report to justify its position.

Published: 25th September 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

NEET

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test remains in the news in Tamil Nadu as the state government released a report produced by a committee headed by retired Justice A K Rajan that was meant to examine the social impact of the test. The state, in a Bill passed in the recent Assembly session to scrap the test in TN, used the findings of the report to justify its position. It has been the state’s position—regardless of the party in power—that NEET privileges wealthier students from urban backgrounds. It is difficult to dispute this position. Just one data point to consider: the percentage of students gaining medical seats from repeat attempts at the test rose from 12.47% in 2016-17 to 71.42% in 2020-21. To retake a test requires financial and social resources—a burgeoning coaching industry is the beneficiary—that is beyond the reach of families from poorer backgrounds. 

Yet, rather than the social impact, the report makes a stronger case against entrance tests such as NEET in themselves. The NEET was ostensibly brought in to ensure a “merit” of students while curbing corruption in medical admissions. Merit is a loaded word, assuming that all candidates are competing from the same position with the same constraints. Clearly this is not the case. 

The report compares the test and medical admissions in India to practices in other countries such as the US and UK. Colleges do not exclusively rely on standardised test scores, and rather see the scores alongside school/college grades, personal statements and more. Even the tests are rarely designed to test subject knowledge exclusively but also evaluate the writing and analytical skills of the candidate. These are not tested by NEET. With regard to corruption, even with the NEET, students with poor scores are now able to get private medical seats. Not to mention the scams that have emerged in recent years. Rather than harp on antiquated and apolitical notions of “merit”, the Union government, at the very least, should take note of the criticisms in the report, its flaws notwithstanding, and assess whether this test has truly served its stated purpose. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp