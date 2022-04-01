Trade union cloud over Kerala’s growth dreams

The financial year beginning today will be celebrated as ‘Entrepreneurship Year’ in Kerala. An ambitious plan to create one lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the state before the end of March 2023 was unveiled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. The industries department has prepared a plan connecting all villages to ensure that new ventures are launched in every nook and corner. To guide new investors, MSME clinics have started functioning in all districts. For ensuring capital flow, the government has initiated discussions with the state-level bankers’ committee. On its part, the government will pump in `120 crore as subsidies and infrastructure costs. The launch of the Entrepreneurship Year also witnessed an announcement by the chief minister that the government plans to create around 40 lakh jobs, besides attracting `10,000 crore worth of investment in the next four years.

The initiative and the government’s intention deserve appreciation. Ironically, all these announcements were made on the day after the conclusion of the 48-hour general strike by joint trade unions. Unlike other parts of the country, life was paralysed for two days in Kerala. The strike was marked by incidents of violence. All industrial parks in the state remained shut and there was no public transport. What made the protest in Kerala distinct was the wholehearted support extended by the ruling Left front. Despite the Kerala High Court issuing orders, government employees didn’t report for work.

The police remained mute spectators when striking unionists blocked the movement of vehicles and attacked people. The images of the archaic protest staged by trade unions have certainly cast a cloud of misgivings on the attempts to hard-sell Kerala as an ‘investment-friendly’ destination. Trade union militancy and bandhs have siphoned off decades from Kerala’s growth path. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has shown resolve in addressing such issues and improving the ease of doing business. But, the lack of proactive steps during the general strike has rekindled doubts about the genuineness of the tall claims made by the government. The Left must mend its ways. The Entrepreneurship Year is the best opportunity for the government to set a new agenda and reinvent Kerala’s image.