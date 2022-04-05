Consequences of a doctor’s failure

Failure in the medical profession can be far more disastrous than that in any other. That is what has emerged from the tragic suicide on March 30 by gynaecologist Dr Archana Sharma. She was booked for murder after a young woman’s unfortunate death the previous day due to haemorrhage soon after she delivered a baby at a private hospital in Rajasthan’s Dausa, run by her and her husband. The family and relatives of the unfortunate woman who had given birth shortly before she breathed her last held demonstrations, allegedly instigated by a political leader who was later arrested.

These stopped only when the police booked Dr Archana for murder. A distraught Dr Archana, in her suicide note, appealed “Don’t harass innocent doctors”, and stated that only in her death would her innocence be proved. On April 1, the Indian Medical Association made a fervent appeal to PM Narendra Modi to make laws more stringent.

Whether that will see the light of day remains to be seen. However, a more crucial matter needs to be addressed here. Booking a doctor for murder over the death of a patient may set a disturbing trend. The average doctor-patient ratio in India is 1:1,456—much lower than the 1:1,000 suggested by the High Level Expert Group for Universal Health Coverage constituted by the Planning Commission and endorsed by the World Health Organization. Such incidents threaten to discourage youngsters from taking up the medical profession, which already needs far more presence in the rural areas. It is important to note one thing here: The ultimate failure in a doctor’s profession is the death of her/his patient.

Inevitably, and most unfortunately, deaths do occur, and each doctor faces such failures often despite the best efforts to prevent it. Should these failures then be looked upon as murders when no doctor would wish to violate the unwritten law of “No death under my watch”? It is this, and being booked for murder despite it, that drove Dr Archana to take her own life. A greater understanding of the doctor’s profession is needed, but where do we start?