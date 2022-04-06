STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vanniyar quota case opens door for caste census in TN

That the Supreme Court held the 2021 Act providing 10.5% internal reservation to Vanniyars as unconstitutional is hardly surprising.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Caste, OBC, Caste Census

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

That the Supreme Court held the 2021 Act providing 10.5% internal reservation to Vanniyars as unconstitutional is hardly surprising. The Act was passed hastily, just hours before the notification of state Assembly elections, in what critics termed an attempt by the then AIADMK government to score political capital with members of the community, numerically strong in parts of northern and western Tamil Nadu. The political fallout of the move can only be termed mixed at best. The DMK swept the northern districts and the internal quota is believed to have hurt the AIADMK in southern parts of the state with members of Denotified Communities, at whose cost, arguably, it was carved out. The law was struck down by the Madras High Court on multiple grounds, only one of which held water with the Supreme Court. 

Pointing to the Indra Sawhney verdict, the court held that caste can certainly be the starting point to providing reservation but cannot be the sole basis. The 2021 Act relied on a letter from Justice Thanikachalam in favour of the sub-quota, citing the minority opinion of the chairman of the Janarthanam commission in 2012. The court rightly pointed out that the sub-quota was thus provided on the basis of antiquated data. Without appropriate data, there is no justifiable grounds to show why one community should be treated differently from the 115 other communities that fall under the 20% quota for Most Backward Communities. However, the court disagreed with the HC and held that the state does have the legislative powers to enact such laws. 

The SC verdict sets the stage for TN to embark on a caste census, if it is serious on providing the sub-quota for Vanniyars. However, the DMK government, soon after coming to power last May, had allowed the term of the Kulasekaran commission to end without extension before it could embark on the caste survey as it was mandated to do. As part of the reforms that it has attempted since coming to power, the DMK—which faces no polls till 2024—should use the opportunity to embark on the census as part of fulfilling its goals of ensuring social justice to all.
 

