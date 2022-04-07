Great start, keep up pace at global level

The 25th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics meet, which concluded in Kozhikode on Wednesday, has again emphasised the raw talent that exists within the country. The nascent long-jump rivalry between M Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin already went into overdrive as both men pushed each other to beyond 8.30 metres, hitherto unheard of in Indian athletics. While Aldrin won gold, Sreeshankar, whose 8.36m was a centimetre below Aldrin’s, set a new personal best as the former’s jump was wind-assisted. Long-jump wasn’t the only discipline to see a new national record; Amlan Borgohain set a new mark in the men’s 200m (his 20.52 seconds was 10th of a second quicker than the earlier record).

In the men’s discus, Kirpal Singh set a new meet record and became one of the few Indians to breach the 61.5m mark. In the process, he also qualified for the Asian Games. Andhra Pradesh’s Jyothi Yarraji also ran the fastest 200m ever by an Indian woman but that didn’t count as it was also wind-assisted. While records tumbling during a national-level athletics event isn’t unheard of, this is the effect of modern coaching technology and the implementation of sports science at all levels. Aldrin and Sreeshankar’s marks are a testament to this. Aldrin is a product of Inspire Institute of Sport and they have worked on him over the last few years to iron out the technical flaws. While he’s nowhere near the finished product, breaching the 8m mark—considering the basic for all Olympic level long-jumpers—so early in his career (he doesn’t turn 21 till December) bodes well not only for his future but also for his rivalry with Sreeshankar, who himself burst on the scene a few summers ago.

The overall development is heartening but also timely because this is a loaded year with the World Championships, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in the space of a few months. The challenge up ahead is simple. Doing well at national-level events is well and good but they have to replicate that success at the international level. For we have time and again seen athletes doing well at the national-level but struggling to even compete at the international level.

