Mergers for cheap funds, but don’t junk standards

Consolidation of the Indian banking sector has just gained a second wind. This time around, it’ll be led by private sector lenders, unlike the first tranche that saw mergers of public sector banks (PSBs) during 2017–2020. Last week, India’s third-largest private lender Axis Bank agreed to buy Citibank’s consumer banking business for a staggering $1.6 billion to narrow the gap with its contemporary ICICI Bank. The ink was barely dry when the country’s largest private lender HDFC Bank announced the long-speculated merger with its parent entity HDFC Ltd to strengthen its overall market position and accelerate business growth. Experts believe the disparate developments have broader implications for the banking sector besides indicating scope for further consolidation of smaller and mid-size banks.

Currently, we have 12 PSBs, 22 private banks and 46 foreign ones, besides regional, urban and rural cooperative banks. As has been emphasised often, India needs to have at least 4–5 large lenders to cater to the changing needs of the post-pandemic economy with an ability to fund big ticket loans and spur the next investment cycle. Interestingly, the HDFC twins merger also puts spotlight on NBFCs and the synergies one can gain aligning with banks, foremost being the lower cost of funds. While the buoyancy in the equity markets offers scope for private banks to explore inorganic growth, consolidation also appears eminent for small- and mid-size banks facing chronic asset quality issues constraining their capital availability.

Going forward, size and scale are important, and unless a lender commands an asset base of a certain threshold, sustaining profit margins over the long-term will be difficult. For now, these banks may offer higher interest rates to attract depositors. But in contrast, cheap deposits are key to banks’ profitability, which the smaller lenders may find difficult to achieve with higher deposit rates. Whether the sector will see more mergers or not, it’s essential that the key factors that took PSBs to the death’s door—asset quality, profitability and capital availability—should always be adhered to. The RBI’s supervision too needs to be letter perfect.

