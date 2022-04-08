CPM must resolve Congress puzzle

It may be a coincidence that the 23rd party congress of the CPM began in Kannur on the same day that the BJP celebrated its 42nd foundation day. The saffron party, which has been listed as enemy number one by the Left, is sure to dominate the five-day brainstorming session as upsetting the BJP’s apple cart in the 2024 Lok Sabha election is the top agenda of the triennial conclave.

Though the CPM has reduced itself to a party that is relevant only in Kerala, its history of being instrumental in bringing together like-minded parties at the national level on various occasions lends some credibility to its intention of forging a broad alliance to take on the BJP-led NDA. In the past, the CPM has effectively discharged the role of a catalyst in forming a third front and strategising a working relationship between that and the Congress. Many leaders in the CPM believe that the decision of the Left parties to snap ties with the UPA over the India-US civil nuclear agreement in 2008 was a blunder.

With the BJP-led NDA in power since 2014 and looking formidable, and the Congress showing no sign of a revival, the CPM can indeed assume the responsibility of forging a credible opposition alliance. There are a few local giants like TMC, TRS, DMK, AAP, and NCP, but the job of bringing them together with a common goal and balancing regional and personal interests is a strategic one. The political resolution being discussed at the ongoing conference does talk about an alliance of secular forces.

The role of the Congress in such an alliance, however, seems to be an issue that remains unresolved within the party. The Kerala leaders want to keep both the BJP and Congress at an equal distance, but others feel that any alliance excluding the Congress won’t be strong enough to challenge the BJP. The Kerala unit’s dilemma is understandable, given that the Congress is its main rival in the state. But if the CPM is serious about fighting the BJP, it needs to ensure that opposition votes are not divided. Keeping the Congress out will be a mistake. Assessing the strength of the enemy correctly and mobilising the maximum possible resources is a priority in any warfare.