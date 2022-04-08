War for Zee ends with important corporate lessons

The legal battle for the control of the Zee Group is fortunately over and it appears the entertainment company is slowly but surely moving to a merger with Sony Pictures Network India. Corporate India has seen many such battles—the latest being the Indigo Airlines’ clash between promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal. These wars for control between feuding brothers or promoters, and sometimes between investors and promoters, is detrimental to the long-term interests of the company and therefore to the lakhs of shareholders where the company is widely held. In the case of Zee, the Subhash Chandra family raised a huge debt to finance their business plans in infrastructure and allied areas. The new, diversified businesses did not do well, leading to default and forfeiture of Zee shares held as collateral by creditors.

It was indeed tragic to see the Indian promoters—Subhash Chandra and others who had built the company from scratch—down to a 4% stake. For the Invesco Fund, which had the largest holding of 18%, and other big fish, it was a takeover opportunity. Invesco called a Shareholders General Meeting (SGM) to oust the old management. Then followed a long legal battle in the Bombay High Court, which finally went in favour of Invesco’s ‘right’ to convene an SGM. Meanwhile, Zee protected itself by announcing a ‘merger plan’ with Sony last year. As for Invesco, before the ink had dried on a favourable Bombay High Court order, it stepped back and announced support for the merger.

The Zee case has some important takeaways. The company’s chairman Subhash Chandra built an Indian entertainment network in the teeth of competition against international behemoths like Rupert Murdoch’s Star India, only to see his empire disappear because of dud investments in infrastructure. Domain knowledge is crucial for business success, and it cannot be acquired in a day. It is better to stick to the tried and tested path rather than launch in unchartered waters. These disputes also reinforce the need for more professional management. Large listed companies are ultimately public holdings and the management must be committed to ensure its spectrum of shareholders are well served.