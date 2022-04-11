Tamil Nadu’s model to aid fund-starved states

The advisory council constituted by Tamil Nadu to develop a Federal Fiscal Model is unique in many aspects. The six-member council will study the fiscal powers of the state and the Union with special reference to GST, levy of cesses and surcharges by New Delhi and its impact on TN’s finances. It will also look at institutional mechanisms that support GST, including constitution of the GST Tribunal, compliance issues faced by large industries and MSMEs, and other issues relevant to the federal fiscal relationship.

Though Chief Minister M K Stalin had openly declared an ideological war against the BJP-ruled Centre, attempts by the DMK to build a broader ‘coalition of the willing’ to take on it had borne only limited results due to two factors. First, though the GST Council is expected to be an independent body of states that would debate, discuss and decide matters on consensus, there is very little opposition to the Centre on tax devolution as most of the states are ruled by the BJP. Party kinship takes precedence over the rights of the states. Second, most opposition-ruled states find it politically disconcerting to share a common platform with the Congress because of the electoral implications it may have in their respective states where they are political adversaries.

Though the 15th Finance Commission has fixed the quantum of tax transfer to states from the divisible tax pool at 41% for 2021-22 to 2025-26, the actual devolution is expected to be much lower due to the pervasive cesses and surcharges. According to FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, cesses and surcharges as a proportion of the gross tax revenue of the Centre have tripled from 6.26% in 2010-11 to 19.9% in 2020-21.

States are deprived of a share in approximately 20% of the revenue collected by the Union. The new model is surely a step in the DMK government’s push to establish and assert the rights of states whose importance hitherto was couched in ideological moorings and political rhetoric. It may offer them a fiscal blueprint to assert their rights on tax issues and provide a legal platform to fight for financial independence.