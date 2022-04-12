Police reforms wanted in Odisha

Around the time cops in Madhya Pradesh grabbed headlines after a journalist was stripped down to his undergarments in a police station in Sidhi district, police in Odisha were busy chaining another to a hospital bed. The TV scribe, who had a run-in with a home guard, was arrested and allegedly assaulted in a police station in Balasore necessitating his hospitalisation. Shockingly enough, in the hospital, the journalist was fettered to the bed with a handcuff.

Once the pictures went viral, a red-faced administration responded but the reaction was knee-jerk. A havildar was suspended while the inspector in charge as well as investigating officer were shifted. In December last, police in Malkangiri district conducted a mid-night raid to arrest five journalists based on the complaint of government doctors. Journalists are not just under attack from cops, the ruling political dispensation is also equally aggressive. During panchayat polls, in February, journalists were brutally assaulted by workers purported to be of the ruling Biju Janata Dal in Jajpur while covering the voting. Such political attacks have only emboldened the police.

If journalists are being increasingly targeted, the common man and vulnerable are also not spared. In Rourkela, an inquiry is underway after four minors were allegedly slapped with extortion charges and made to spend the night in a police station after they asked a lady cop to pay parking fees. As many 22 tribals are languishing behind the bars for protesting against a road over bridge project and were slapped with attempt to murder and molestation charges among others in the Steel City.

A weak police vertical has left the system and its field functionaries unaccountable in Odisha, where custodial excesses, human rights violation and unprovoked aggression by the men in uniform have shot up concerningly in recent years. Political patronage has also played a big role in it. Needless to say, a series of reforms meant to make police people-friendly and accountable under the Mo Sarkar initiative of the Naveen Patnaik government have come to naught. If the government is sincere about following the much-hyped 5T mantra, the foremost job is to set the functioning of police in order.

