7.5% quota holds merit, improve education quality in meantime

The Madras High Court order upholding the constitutional validity of the 7.5% quota to government school students in undergraduate medical colleges is not only a win for the state but also establishes the importance of good data in advancing policy. While the Supreme Court had faulted Tamil Nadu for providing a sub-quota to Vanniyars without proper contemporaneous data, the HC order found merit in the state’s defense of the 7.5% quota, grounded in the findings of the Justice Kalaiyarasan commission, arguing that government school students form a distinct socially and educationally backward class.

This was established through a “wholesome” approach that included caste, wealth, parental income and occupation, location, access to coaching, etc. The court, in fact, noted that it was a positive obligation of the state to adopt a standard of proportional equality. This had been achieved in the case through the provision of a horizontal reservation to government school students.

However, the victory for the state comes with a direction, as recommended by the commission, to review the quota in five years and to improve the education provided at government schools in the intervening period “so that it may not be extended beyond five years”. Indeed, the state must work on improving the quality of education in its schools by investing in revising the syllabus, filling teaching vacancies and facilitating better infrastructure but, as pointed out by the commission, the disadvantages facing the students are intersecting. Only holistic development over a possibly longer period of time will be able to erode these disadvantages in a meaningful way.

Finally, in accepting the state’s argument about government school students being a special class, the court has also highlighted the impact the NEET has had. If students who face multiple disadvantages require a quota to access an education provided only through the gateway of the NEET, then clearly the argument of the test’s critics holds water. The merit of a test touted as ensuring ‘merit’—a nebulous concept—perhaps needs to be revisited.