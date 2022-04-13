STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

7.5% quota holds merit, improve education quality in meantime

This was established through a “wholesome” approach that included caste, wealth, parental income and occupation, location, access to coaching, etc.

Published: 13th April 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

reservation reservation jobs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

The Madras High Court order upholding the constitutional validity of the 7.5% quota to government school students in undergraduate medical colleges is not only a win for the state but also establishes the importance of good data in advancing policy. While the Supreme Court had faulted Tamil Nadu for providing a sub-quota to Vanniyars without proper contemporaneous data, the HC order found merit in the state’s defense of the 7.5% quota, grounded in the findings of the Justice Kalaiyarasan commission, arguing that government school students form a distinct socially and educationally backward class.

This was established through a “wholesome” approach that included caste, wealth, parental income and occupation, location, access to coaching, etc. The court, in fact, noted that it was a positive obligation of the state to adopt a standard of proportional equality. This had been achieved in the case through the provision of a horizontal reservation to government school students. 

However, the victory for the state comes with a direction, as recommended by the commission, to review the quota in five years and to improve the education provided at government schools in the intervening period “so that it may not be extended beyond five years”. Indeed, the state must work on improving the quality of education in its schools by investing in revising the syllabus, filling teaching vacancies and facilitating better infrastructure but, as pointed out by the commission, the disadvantages facing the students are intersecting. Only holistic development over a possibly longer period of time will be able to erode these disadvantages in a meaningful way.

Finally, in accepting the state’s argument about government school students being a special class, the court has also highlighted the impact the NEET has had. If students who face multiple disadvantages require a quota to access an education provided only through the gateway of the NEET, then clearly the argument of the test’s critics holds water. The merit of a test touted as ensuring ‘merit’—a nebulous concept—perhaps needs to be revisited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quota Madras High Court Medical quotas Reservation
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp