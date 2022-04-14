A double whammy of high prices and interest rates

Retail inflation in March saw the highest monthly rattle in 17 months at 6.95%. With this, headline inflation has crossed the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the third straight month, with Q4 FY22 and FY22 averaging 6.34% and 5.5% respectively. Last Friday, the RBI woke up to smell the coffee revising its inflation estimates upwards, as though to avoid getting a bad rap, and issued a dutiful warning that elevated inflation will persist throughout this year. Separately, private estimates peg inflation to exceed 6% for two more quarters, with some projecting monthly inflation prints around 7% at least till September. But all these readings are a day late and dollar short, as the average consumer has been seeing prices rising faster than wages for several quarters now.

What’s worrisome is, food inflation, the most volatile component of headline inflation, is making a comeback. As Crisil estimates, the poor bear the highest burden, given that food comprises the largest share of their consumption basket. Last fiscal, low food inflation helped contain the headline number, while fuel and core inflation rose. But now, it’s a double whammy with food inflation adding to core inflation.

At 7.7% last month, high food prices contributed to the bulk of retail inflation and high frequency prices for April already indicate further increase in prices of cereals, pulses, fruits and vegetables. This at a time when the full impact of high crude oil prices will only be felt from April onwards given that duty hikes started late March. Even if energy prices are contained, inflation will likely pop up elsewhere.

The first hint comes from China, whose latest Covid-19-related restrictions in Shanghai, which accounts for about 40% of its GDP, could be a potential source of new supply chain disruptions. Besides, an increase in input prices of agriculture and non-agricultural products could push production costs by 8–10%. So inflation may average 6% this fiscal, well above RBI’s forecast of 5.7%, which means households must brace up not just for high prices, but also high interest rates.

