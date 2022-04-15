STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Time to grapple with climate change is now

The significance of the UN Climate Report is its validation for litigation, outside the official government mandate, to confront the fossil fuel industry and prod local governments.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Climate Change

Image used for representational purpose only.

Over the last eight-nine months, the UN-initiated working groups on Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have released several startling reports on how close we are to a man-made environmental disaster if we don’t keep global warming under control. The third and concluding report—Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change—was released a few days ago, and focuses on how through cooperative human action, rising temperatures of the Earth’s surface can be limited to a rise of 1.5°C above Industrial Revolution levels. The report pinpoints changing people’s preferences through policies and laws to control emissions and phase out fossil fuels. This will be made possible through decreased costs of technology, and more specifically the rise of solar, wind and battery-saved energy. 

The significance of the UN Climate Report is its validation for litigation, outside the official government mandate, to confront the fossil fuel industry and prod local governments. Flagging court intervention as a valid tool, the report says since 2015, nearly 40 cases have been initiated against those governments that violate UN-mandated targets. As an example, it cites a groundbreaking judgment from the Hague District Court of the Netherlands in May 2021, which held Royal Dutch Shell PLC responsible for greenhouse gas emissions.

Since the message is to reduce emissions and the carbon footprint through cooperative effort, the consumption patterns of the higher income groups have to change more than those of the poor. The consumption of the bottom 90% contributes just 48% of global emissions while consumption of the top 1% contributes 15%. Thus, not owning multiple energy-guzzling cars and using public transport, and living in housing that is optimal rather than opulent are some of the first boxes to tick. Each government has its own challenges to face, and for India the message is to speed up the shift away from coal. India is committed to a target of achieving 50% of its energy from renewable sources, but today produces more than 70% from coal-fired plants. The plentiful deposits of the mineral and the high employment the sector offers has only complicated things. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp