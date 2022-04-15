Time to grapple with climate change is now

Over the last eight-nine months, the UN-initiated working groups on Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have released several startling reports on how close we are to a man-made environmental disaster if we don’t keep global warming under control. The third and concluding report—Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change—was released a few days ago, and focuses on how through cooperative human action, rising temperatures of the Earth’s surface can be limited to a rise of 1.5°C above Industrial Revolution levels. The report pinpoints changing people’s preferences through policies and laws to control emissions and phase out fossil fuels. This will be made possible through decreased costs of technology, and more specifically the rise of solar, wind and battery-saved energy.

The significance of the UN Climate Report is its validation for litigation, outside the official government mandate, to confront the fossil fuel industry and prod local governments. Flagging court intervention as a valid tool, the report says since 2015, nearly 40 cases have been initiated against those governments that violate UN-mandated targets. As an example, it cites a groundbreaking judgment from the Hague District Court of the Netherlands in May 2021, which held Royal Dutch Shell PLC responsible for greenhouse gas emissions.

Since the message is to reduce emissions and the carbon footprint through cooperative effort, the consumption patterns of the higher income groups have to change more than those of the poor. The consumption of the bottom 90% contributes just 48% of global emissions while consumption of the top 1% contributes 15%. Thus, not owning multiple energy-guzzling cars and using public transport, and living in housing that is optimal rather than opulent are some of the first boxes to tick. Each government has its own challenges to face, and for India the message is to speed up the shift away from coal. India is committed to a target of achieving 50% of its energy from renewable sources, but today produces more than 70% from coal-fired plants. The plentiful deposits of the mineral and the high employment the sector offers has only complicated things.