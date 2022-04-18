STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Regulator’s strong message to telcos

The growing concern over increasing dominance of a couple of players may have finally received the attention of India’s telecom regulator.

TRAI

Representative purpose only. (File | Photo)

The growing concern over increasing dominance of a couple of players may have finally received the attention of India’s telecom regulator. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently made a proposal to allow large enterprises to obtain spectrum directly from the government to set up their own captive wireless private networks. While this does not necessarily stop telecom service providers from providing networks to large corporates, the telecom regulator has given an additional option to companies to directly fetch spectrum from the government. This is a big jolt to the telecom service providers who say 40% of their revenue comes from enterprises. The proposal may not wean all large corporates away from telecom service providers, but it certainly will be a big setback for telcos who have been benefiting from this rent-seeking arrangement.

The telecom industry has seen a slow death of competition over the years with players like Tata Telecom and Reliance Telecom bowing out of the sector. It has become a virtual duopoly between Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. While Vodafone Idea is also there, it is fast losing its customers to the other two. High spectrum prices have created huge entry barriers for new players in the sector, limiting the options for subscribers. While data prices have come down sharply for customers, the quality of voice calls have fallen over the years. The services are also gradually getting expensive after all the three telecom companies decided to increase fees across post- and pre-paid services. The government and the regulator needed to address the growing concern over shrinking service options for subscribers.

Amidst such concerns, the government’s decision to revive public sector BSNL and MTNL was a welcome move. In the Budget this year, the government announced it would infuse Rs 45,000 crore in BSNL in 2022–23. The latest proposal to allow large corporates to buy spectrum directly from the government may not be a done deal as yet, but it certainly sends a strong message to the telecom service providers that their wings may get clipped.

