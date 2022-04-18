With big cabinet shake-up, Jagan takes a calculated risk

Almost three years after coming to power, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has finally ‘reconstituted’ his Cabinet—something that he had announced at the time of assuming charge. But as critics point out, reconstitution may be a misnomer. It was surely a big shake-up, for he has replaced as many as 14 ministers and retained 11. Nonetheless, it was contrary to the earlier understanding that he would have a completely new Cabinet. In keeping with his policy of social engineering, the YSRC chief’s new team has 17 members (or 70%) from BC, SC, ST and minorities, up from 14.

This political empowerment, Jagan believes, will consolidate the party among the numerically strong BCs, and the marginalised SCs and STs. They had voted for him overwhelmingly in the last elections and it is not a surprise that he has left no stone unturned to endear himself to them yet again. However, the reshuffle has left many in the party fuming with some even breaking down in front of cameras. A few among the dropped ministers too made their displeasure known.

Well, this would be the case with any other party but Jagan being Jagan, questions have rightly been raised about his hold on the YSRC. What prompted him to retain 11 members? Evidently, political compulsions and pragmatic problems of governance. He ought to have foreseen that changing the Cabinet lock, stock and barrel is easier said than done. Though dissidence has fizzled out, the simmering discontent is unlikely to cool down any time soon and with elections a couple of years away, it will be a challenge for Jagan to keep the flock together. A party rejig is now on the cards and he will have to mollify the disappointed lot by entrusting them with important positions.

A large-scale Cabinet reshuffle, that too late in the day, is never a good idea as it disrupts governance. Newly inducted ministers hardly get time to settle down before election fever sets in. With the opposition likely to band together and welfare schemes becoming increasingly unsustainable, Jagan has taken a calculated risk. Now, he needs to keep the focus firmly on governance.