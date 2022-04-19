Congress takes baby steps towards transparency

The Congress’s shrinking electoral base along with the exodus of prominent leaders and sharp criticism from within by senior partymen seems to have finally nudged the leadership to address one of the main issues that has been agitating members for long. The Congress leadership has yielded to the demand of holding the organisational elections in a manner that has some semblance of transparency.

There are reports that the Congress is planning to hold an online election for the members of the electoral college that elects its president as well as the members of the Congress Working Committee—the party’s highest decision-making body. A fair and transparent election for all central and state posts has been a long pending demand of Congressmen from across the country. It was also one of the key demands of the senior Congress dissenters who have come to be known as G-23, or the group of 23 dissident leaders.

But the party did not pay much heed to the demand and brushed it aside by attributing motives to those raising it. The party’s dismal performance in five state elections held recently, however, made Congress president Sonia Gandhi, look inwards. In an uncharacteristic speech to party members of Parliament during the just-concluded session, she called upon partymen to bury their differences, unite and strengthen the Congress. She has met the dissidents separately and promised to meet their demands and do whatever is required on her part not only to keep the party united but to also revive its electoral fortunes.

This is how a transparent organisational election has been set into motion. It has been decided that every member who enrols 50 new people will be qualified to contest for the post of AICC member or a PCC delegate. PCC delegates elect the national Congress president and the AICC members elect members of the CWC. The online elections bring some transparency in the party’s election process. This is just the beginning. The Congress has miles to go before it elects a president who is the choice of party rank and file.

