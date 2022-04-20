STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Communal content in Kerala’s twin murders

The very next day, attackers barged into the shop owned by RSS leader Sreenivasan, hacked him with swords and fled.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:27 AM

Kerala Police

Kerala Police (Photo | EPS)

Kerala is yet to recover from the shock of two murders within 24 hours in Palakkad late last week. Popular Front of India (PFI) area president Subair was attacked while he was returning after Friday prayers along with his father on Vishu day. The retaliation was swift and equally brutal. The very next day, attackers barged into the shop owned by RSS leader Sreenivasan, hacked him with swords and fled.

As usual, allegations and counter-allegations poured in from all sides, and the opposition blamed the police for their failure and accused the government of promoting communal elements. It is imperative to pause for a while and see beyond what is evident. At first sight, the murders appear to be a continuation of the political killings Kerala is notorious for. But the latent communal content in these incidents is too obvious to be ignored and is attested to by minister K Krishnankutty. The stakeholders in the violence—the PFI and RSS—do not have a direct role in the democratic process. Their priorities are different from that of political parties. Therefore, what they intend by indulging in violence can only be assumed.

The RSS says its cadre are being attacked for opposing the “anti-national forces” and calls its men killed in the violence ‘balidanis’ who sacrificed their lives for the country. And the PFI positions itself as “defenders of the Muslims against fascist aggression”. Both use religious symbols and jargon to justify their acts. It is difficult to douse the communal fire without understanding these internal dynamics. Seeing the killings as just another episode in the political violence would be missing the cardinal point.

Apart from routine patrolling and gathering intelligence, the police must ensure that the investigation is impartial and only the real culprits are apprehended. It is not prudent to leave the responsibility of restoring peace only to the law enforcement agencies. Instead of watching the show from the gallery, political parties and civil society organisations should do their bit. If there are genuine grievances, they should be attended to immediately to gain the confidence of the aggrieved parties. Hard measures are needed if the intention is to keep the communal cauldron boiling.

