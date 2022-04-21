Shot down again, it’s time to move on

There has been quite a bit of consternation among the sports fraternity in the country for a while. Shooting and wrestling, two sports in which India has won medals at the Olympics, do not feature in the preliminary itinerary for the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be hosted at various venues across Victoria, Australia. Wild assumptions and conspiracy theories dotted the discussions. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) called it “grave injustice”. Yes, there is a possibility that shooting could be added to the 16 sports that have been shortlisted after a review but things would be complicated.

There were calls of boycott of the Commonwealth Games when shooting and archery were left out of the Birmingham Games later this year. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), the IOA and the respective National Sports Federations came out with a compromise formula and agreed to host the events in India before the Games in July. However, because of Covid, this was cancelled. Though there has been criticism, interestingly, there have been no such boycott calls this time. That shooting has been ignored again also shows how much say the IOA has in the CGF after the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Shooting has been facing an existential crisis because of its lack of marketability and popularity. Even at the Olympics. The competitiveness is fierce but it lacks the ingredients of a TV-friendly product. There are also the questions of sustainability and infrastructure cost. Australia has a strong shooting tradition. But the country decided against it, showing its intention of accommodating more spectator-friendly and youth-oriented sports like beach volleyball and T20 cricket. Shooting has yielded India 135 medals in the Commonwealth Games (63 gold, 44 silver and 28 bronze). This also shows a lack of competition. Perhaps, it’s time for India to move on. Instead of playing the injured party card, it can concentrate on disciplines like athletics, swimming, cycling and gymnastics—sports that would ultimately benefit India at the Olympics too.

The story of wrestling is different. It did not feature even at the 2006 Melbourne Games and it was easy for Australia to drop it in 2026 too. As a sport, it’s not very popular among Commonwealth nations in Africa, Oceania and the British Isles. While shooting may get a look in, wrestling doesn’t have much of a chance.