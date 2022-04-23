Address root cause of road accidents

On April 18, a 46-year-old deputy manager of a reputed bank was killed when a speeding garbage truck contracted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike rammed into her two-wheeler and ran over her, killing her instantly. In a typical official reaction to such incidents, the BBMP Chief Commissioner announced that fitness certificates will be made mandatory for all vehicles, besides assuring the deceased’s family that compensation would be given.

The compensation apart, speaking about making fitness certificates mandatory for vehicles under the civic body as a solution to the menace of road accidents is like prescribing a medicine for a skin allergy while the patient is actually suffering a cardiac arrest. Most road accidents occur not because of the fitness of a vehicle or the lack of it, but due to rash and negligent driving of motorists. It is not surprising that India, with 1% of the global vehicle population, accounts for more than 10% of global road deaths. According to a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report, between 2015 and 2019, annually, an average of 1,49,472 people died and 4,77,331 were injured in 4,72,606 road accidents across India.

The root of the problem lies in the various regional transport offices (RTOs), which are known to be beehives of corruption. Their network of corruption includes a string of motor driving schools under their respective jurisdictions, which are known to help even ineligible candidates obtain a driver’s licence despite knowing their incapabilities. The result is that they grant licences to those who are downright dangerous to other motorists and pedestrians. If not rash, a sizable section of licensed drivers on Indian roads are at least ignorant about basic traffic and road safety rules.

Governments needs to implement the stringent penalties in the revised Motor Vehicles Act to deter people from careless driving. More so, it needs to tackle the menace of drunk driving, deaths due to which need to be treated as murder. For that, the traffic authorities need to wake up to a fact: Accidents do not happen, they are caused. So, it is that cause that needs to be eliminated.