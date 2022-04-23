Tackling challenge of weak credit growth amid rate hike cycle

The twin balance sheet problem (bad loans of banks and high corporate debt) is nearly behind us, yet robust credit growth appears to be a low percentage shot during the current fiscal. Latest RBI data pegs FY22 bank credit at 8.6% or thereabouts, indicating an extremely slow recovery and miles behind the 14–16% growth seen in the last decade. While improved asset quality of banks and deleveraging corporate balance sheets are encouraging, rising inflation could throw a nasty surprise.

We are heading into a rate hike cycle amid weak credit growth, which has been below the trendline for over five years on a trot. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian economy slowed down due to a weakening corporate capex cycle, and this was accentuated by demonetisation, GST implementation and the NBFC crisis. In FY22, loan growth did recover, but signs of a complete rebound in the capex cycle are still not visible. Interestingly, lenders appear bullish, but big borrowers are yet to warm up to the so-called ‘capex mahotsav’ theme. It means demand uncertainty and high inflation only point to slower loan growth and higher pressure on margins.

As history shows us, borrowers’ confidence influences the credit cycle more than policy rates themselves. Companies take out loans even during a rate hike cycle provided they are confident about cash flows. Even though banks’ overall loan books are better than during the pandemic years, recovery isn’t uniform with at least two key segments, namely corporates and the self-employed, especially in the services sector, yet to overcome the financial trauma caused by Covid lockdowns.

Disappointingly, we are witnessing high inflation well before loan growth has begun in full strength or even before it has regained pre-slowdown levels. Liquidity is abundant and interest rates have generally been benign, but the question is to what extent will the RBI’s action to curb inflation through interest rate hikes delay the recovery in bank credit, which in turn depends on strong economic growth. Policymakers must ensure that rate hikes as a response to inflation doesn’t eventually hurt demand.