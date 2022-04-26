Holistic action for TN education malaise

As unsavoury tales of teachers being threatened, attacked and abused by students in schools made headlines, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi candidly admitted he was pained by the behaviour of students both as a father and a minister.

Three instances stood out. In the first case, a botany teacher at a school located near Ambur was abused and threatened by a student in a classroom when he was asked to submit his record work. In the second incident, a group of boys and girls in school uniforms were seen drinking liquor in a bus in a video clip that went viral. The Chengalpattu district police said the students belonged to a government school. In the third case, three Class IX students of a government school near Rasipuram in Namakkal district were dismissed after they made fun of a visually challenged teacher while he was taking class.

Troubled by these rogueries, teachers raise some pertinent questions. How can we ensure 100% pass and 100% attendance in classes if we don’t enforce 100% discipline? Does the responsibility of correcting such wayward behaviour lie only with teachers? What is the role of parents and society at large? The minister said the state would conduct counselling sessions for both teachers and students.

“Students went through a lot of trouble during the pandemic,” he said. But the malaise may be running deeper and could need a more comprehensive remedial action from all stakeholders.

The state has started constituting School Management Committees (SMCs) in every institution under the Nam Palli Nam Perumai (Our School, Our Pride) scheme. At least 5.74 lakh parents came together to choose members of these committees in 6,849 middle schools. Under the RTE Act, the SMCs, among other things, must ensure teachers hold regular meetings with parents and guardians and apprise them about attendance, progress made in learning and any other relevant information about the child. They must also ensure enrolment and continued attendance of all children. Parents of government school students too must be encouraged to participate in the holistic development of children. The SMCs may be the first step, but there is an urgent need to make it a people’s movement.