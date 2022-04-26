Market realities catch up with govt on LIC IPO

The government has finally bitten the bullet and realigned its expectation with market sentiments when it comes to pricing the share sale offer of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. It had expected to raise Rs 60,000–65,000 crore by selling 5% stake in the public sector life insurer. But it seems the market realities have caught up with it, and the government has reduced the valuation of the life insurance company by almost half. It has been learnt by this newspaper that the government has now valued LIC at Rs 6 lakh crore—1.1 times the embedded value of Rs 5.4 lakh crore. This is much lower than the valuation of already listed life insurance companies such as SBI Life, ICICI Prudential and HDFC Life, which were listed at three to four times their embedded value—a valuation method to measure life insurance companies.

Based on those valuations, the market was abuzz at one point of time that the government may price LIC shares upwards of Rs 2,000. Large investors like mutual funds had doubted that LIC could command these kinds of valuations. Some had even told this newspaper that the government may need to rework LIC’s embedded value. Large and institutional investors are key to the success of any IPO as they pick up a major portion of the shares on offer. But they were not too impressed with return ratios, which they think are sub-par. The geopolitical tensions further queered the pitch for LIC.

The war between Ukraine and Russia forced the government to delay the listing, which was supposed to be completed by March. And while the war continues to be fought, the market sentiments have forced the government to rethink not just LIC’s valuation but also the quantum of dilution of its stakes. Now the government seems to be going ahead only with 3.5% stake sale instead of the 5% announced earlier.

The issue prices and dates will be announced this week, and then we will know how much has the government compromised on the revenue target from the much-awaited disinvestment of LIC.