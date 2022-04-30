Trim cess for more fair play in fuel tax   

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘cooperative federalism’ has cheesed off the non-BJP ruled states. At the Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers early this week, Modi underscored the need for fuel tax cuts and singled out seven states for not reducing state VAT on petrol and diesel in line with the Centre’s excise duty reductions last November. States wasted no time accusing the Centre of ‘coercive, not cooperative’ practices given their economic distress due to rising social welfare expenditure. Critics also point towards the Centre’s discrimination of states making fish of one, flesh of the other, while in reality it itself hasn’t rolled back all of the pandemic-era excise duty hikes. Moreover, even in states that reduced VAT, the reduction is just pin money.

The tax-cut reminder also smacks of political parties’ self-fulfilling philosophy of—politics today, economics tomorrow. Far from reducing excise duties, the Centre last month slapped us with 14 price hikes in 16 days flat. Fuel prices are market driven, but the flurry of paisa-by-paisa tax hikes followed only after a 137-day price freeze when Assembly elections concluded.

The unwillingness of states on fuel taxes largely stems from their sensitive finances. With the GST rollout, states have only two key components to tinker with—fuel and liquor taxes. Incidentally, both fetch handsome revenue, which is why both the Centre and states want their fill. The Centre had earned about `8 lakh crore from fuel taxes in the last three years, the highest being last fiscal at Rs 3.71 lakh crore. However, very little was shared with the states as the divisible pool is steadily shrinking. For instance, if about 41% of the Central taxes on diesel were shared with states in FY15, thanks to high cesses, it has fallen to a jaw-dropping 5.7% now. This prompts an apt reminder to the Centre of the first rule of leadership: Everything is your fault. Perhaps restructuring fuel taxes with higher base tax and lower cesses will increase states’ outgo and as a bonus, pass-through to consumers will be fairer than now.