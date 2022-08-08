Home Opinions Editorials

VP poll win easy,  Dhankhar faces real test now

On paper, the abrasive Jagdeep Dhankhar may seem like an odd choice for running the Rajya Sabha, which he is mandated to do following his victory in the vice-presidential elections.

Published: 08th August 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jagdeep Dhankhar has become India's 14th Vice President. (Photo | PTI)

Jagdeep Dhankhar has become India's 14th Vice President. (Photo | PTI)

On paper, the abrasive Jagdeep Dhankhar may seem like an odd choice for running the Rajya Sabha, which he is mandated to do following his victory in the vice-presidential elections. A forever attention seeker, he was combative as West Bengal governor, often acerbic in taking on the Mamata government. That Mamata was not exactly a paragon of constitutional virtue is a different matter. The way he went about his business, reprimanding officials, issuing diktats, indulging in name-calling and fighting Twitter battles while attacking Mamata and her administration, indicated his gross transgression of gubernatorial responsibilities.

Little wonder he was seen as the real leader of the Opposition. For the BJP, Dhankhar brings much more to the table than being argumentative. He is a veteran parliamentarian and hails from the politically significant Jat community in Rajasthan. Also important is his legal skill, as he is a law grad who earlier practised in the Supreme Court. Since RS is run per the rules of procedure in the Council of States, his legal acumen will be put to test.

The Upper House is part of the deliberative and consultative process of law-making, an attribute that has been missing in recent years. For instance, had Dhankhar’s predecessor ensured the actual counting of votes before ramming through the three farm laws, the nation could have avoided an ugly stand-off with the farmers. The laws were passed by voice vote after little debate amid vociferous protests by the Opposition, which forced them to take the fight to the streets. Also, very few bills have been sent to the standing committees for review. One of them, the data protection bill, recently came back with rich recommendations, prompting the government to withdraw the earlier version to replace it with a comprehensive one.

Dhankhar has the opportunity to change that narrative. When BJP’s Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was VP, he ran the Rajya Sabha in a bipartisan manner, earning laurels from both sides of the aisle. Both Shekhawat and Dhankhar began their political journies with the Janata Party. Dhankar refused to be a rubber-stamp governor; he ought to now show he can be a neutral umpire and not a rubber-stamp VP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VP Poll Jagdeep Dhankhar Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp