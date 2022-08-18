Home Opinions Editorials

Indian football mess a red card offence

What’s worse, there were enough clues to indicate that the international football federation (FIFA) would ban the AIFF at any time.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

FIFA (Photo | AP)

FIFA (Photo | AP)

Absolute chaos would be an understatement to describe Indian football’s mess. Perhaps the appropriate analogy is—like most natural disasters of the modern day, this too is man-made. What’s worse, there were enough clues to indicate that the international football federation (FIFA) would ban the All India Football Federation (AIFF) at any time.

It was imminent the day the Supreme Court agreed with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) constitution that allowed 50% eminent players—36 in number—to be included in the electoral college along with 36 state units to vote during the elections. FIFA had been against this particular point ever since because it was against their ‘statutes’, and they had told stakeholders to remove it or reduce it to 25%. What transpired between CoA, the sports ministry, FIFA and other stakeholders is shrouded in mystery, but the way things panned out, there seems to be a communication gap between them. 

After the ban, the ministry wanted the provision of 36 players removed and had discussions with the CoA on this. In the end, as expected, FIFA banned AIFF and said the U-17 Women’s World Cup cannot be held without recognition. FIFA also said it has to repeal the CoA as it is tantamount to ‘third party interference’. On Tuesday, there were indications that AIFF elections would be held with 36 state units.

There was an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday where the ministry sought time until Monday. If viewed from a distance, this was a mess brewing since 2017 when the court tasked former bureaucrat, S Y Quraishi, and former India football captain, Bhaskar Ganguly, as administrator and ombudsman, respectively, to draft the AIFF constitution.

The draft constitution was submitted in a sealed envelope in January 2020. The then AIFF chief Praful Patel, whose 12-year term ended in December 2020, continued in office citing a pending case in court. What seems baffling is that the stakeholders are ready to tweak the contentious clause now, something that could have been done earlier. In the end, players, coaches and referees are most affected because, according to FIFA, they are ineligible to play.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA Supreme Court Football FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp