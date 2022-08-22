Home Opinions Editorials

Embarrassing flip-flop on J&K poll roll revision

False steps and missteps complicate matters in a sensitive UT where Delhi has always been viewed with suspicion, more so after the delimitation exercise.

Published: 22nd August 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

When the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing, policy somersaults could follow. Take the special summary electoral roll revision announced last week in Jammu and Kashmir to prepare the ground for elections, possibly in the first half of next year. J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer, Hirdesh Kumar, said the Representation of the People Act, 1951 will apply as Article 370 was read down in 2019. He said it would open the door for non-locals who ordinarily live in the UT to get the right to franchise there for the first time. That apart, there are over 23 lakh who have attained voting age since 2019.

He estimated 25 lakh fresh additions to the J&K poll rolls. Kumar got his headline that lit a fire against non-local voting rights. Following a huge uproar, the administration was forced to walk back on the figure of 25 lakh in an explainer advertisement it inserted in local dailies and go silent on the non-local part during the poll roll revision.

Whether or not non-locals would be added to the list remains to be seen. Something similar happened recently with a sensible proposal to relocate Rohingya refugees in government EWS quarters on Delhi’s outskirts. Had that been done silently, it could possibly have gone through as the Union home ministry was very much invested in the plan. But when a Union minister without the Sangh pedigree sought to earn brownie points for the government by making a song and dance about it, backlash from hotheads forced the home ministry to distance itself and nix the proposal. 

Just the other day, the highest political authority in J&K claimed the UT had no political prisoners, adding even Hurriyat Conference head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was not under house arrest. But when local journalists sought to call on him at his residence, security personnel denied them entry. False steps and missteps complicate matters in a sensitive UT where Delhi has always been viewed with suspicion, more so after the delimitation exercise. It’s up to the Centre to dispel fears of gerrymandering and bridge the trust deficit. Holding free and fair elections without tilting the scales would be the way forward.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jammu and Kashmir Polls
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp