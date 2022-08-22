Embarrassing flip-flop on J&K poll roll revision

When the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing, policy somersaults could follow. Take the special summary electoral roll revision announced last week in Jammu and Kashmir to prepare the ground for elections, possibly in the first half of next year. J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer, Hirdesh Kumar, said the Representation of the People Act, 1951 will apply as Article 370 was read down in 2019. He said it would open the door for non-locals who ordinarily live in the UT to get the right to franchise there for the first time. That apart, there are over 23 lakh who have attained voting age since 2019.

