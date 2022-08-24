Home Opinions Editorials

Rise in car and home sales promising

The housing and auto industry were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, and it is important these sectors are now registering robust sales.

Published: 24th August 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

automobile

Image used for representational purpose only.

Consumer spending on home-buying and passenger cars is on the uptick, the latest segment data seems to indicate. Despite the marginal rise in prices and the firming up of mortgage rates, housing sales in the top seven metros are all set to surpass annual sales of 2.62 lakh units achieved in the pre-pandemic year. Property sale registrations in Mumbai, Pune and the rest of Maharashtra showed that in the first four months of the current fiscal, more than 8 lakh units changed hands. This is still short of the 10 lakh units registered in the first four months of 2019–20, but the upward trend is visible. Passenger car sales in July showed an increase of 16% at 3.42 lakh units compared to just 2.95 lakh cars dispatched to dealerships in July 2021. Even sequentially, July sales this year were higher than June when 3.21 lakh cars were sold.

What is significant is that the luxury market seems to be opening up after the Covid freeze. Property consultant Anarock showed over 25,000 luxury flats priced above Rs 1.5 crore sold in the first six months of this calendar year, surpassing sales in the last three years in this niche segment. Luxury buying is usually not a necessity, and when consumer sentiment rebounds, this segment is the hardest hit. In calendar 2020, luxury apartment sales plummeted to 8,470 units compared to 17,740 units in 2019.

The housing and auto industry were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, and it is important these sectors are now registering robust sales. Home-buying and car sales are bell weather indices for consumer sentiment, and market watchers are hoping the post-pandemic turnaround will also continue into the festival season. Soaring demand over Dussehra and Diwali driven by family buying will provide much-needed economic impetus. The only concern is some businesses often kill the proverbial Golden Goose by being greedy and hiking prices. Government and industry associations should hold the price line earnestly and ensure the consumer returns to the marketplace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer Car House Sales Home
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp