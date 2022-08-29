Capex-led bank credit growth yet to take off

With bank credit growth at 14.2% for the quarter ending June—the highest since December 2016—market watchers have begun rooting for the next credit cycle to take off at any moment. After a dismal 5% credit growth in FY21, bank lending improved to 9.6% in FY22. Chances are we could see the return of double-digit growth this fiscal unless macroeconomic uncertainties throw some unpleasant surprises. With capacity utilisation at 75%, banks see renewed demand from corporates, which until recently were banking on overseas borrowings or the corporate bond market.

But that low-interest rate advantage no longer exists. And though the headline number is heartening, granular details indicate that a broad-based credit uptick is some quarters away. For one, the much-awaited ‘capex mahotsav’ with large corporates anchoring the credit cycle is yet to begin. Loans to large industries are the biggest drivers of a credit cycle and account for 21% of total bank credit. But that segment is yet to de-freeze. The latest RBI data on fresh sanctions to long-term projects shows a 90% jump to Rs 1.4 lakh crore in FY22. But, it’s way below the Rs 4 lakh crore disbursed during the peak of the previous corporate investment cycle in FY11. Mega projects of over Rs 500 crore saw fewer sanctions at Rs 0.5 lakh crore after FY14 compared to Rs 1.8 lakh crore seen in FY11, clearly indicating that corporate growth isn’t on an upswing.

That said, having healed from the past excesses, both lenders and borrowers seem ready for a fresh start. But every credit cycle brings its own set of bad loans. They aren’t completely avoidable, but holding them at manageable levels is essential, unlike the just-concluded NPA bout, which saw countless insolvencies. The onus solely is on banks to steer clear of over-leveraged borrowers and unviable projects to avoid causing systemic trouble. The banking regulator should have a knowledge repository for a top-down view of funded projects. The government must simultaneously improve the insolvency process and reduce resolution time from the current average of 500 days.

