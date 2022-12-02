Home Opinions Editorials

Rising juvenile sexual assaults alarming

There are no easy solutions to stem the tide of the rising crime graph of juveniles. 

Published: 02nd December 2022 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

The gang rape of a Class X student by five of her classmates in Hyderabad, which came to light on Tuesday after three months, is yet another stark reminder of the incidence of crimes against women being committed by juveniles. Whether it is Hyderabad, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, or other parts of the country, the alarming regularity of sexual assaults by minors cannot be brushed under the carpet any longer.

In the latest case, five minor boys allegedly not only gang raped her but also uploaded video clips of the same on social media besides sharing it on WhatsApp. Not so long ago, a minor girl was raped in a moving car in Hyderabad by a group of youngsters, allegedly including a legislator’s son. What have we learnt from Nirbhaya to Kathua gang rape and murder cases?

It is obvious that legislation is not acting as an effective deterrent. Under the POCSO Act, gang rape of a minor is punishable with rigorous imprisonment of up to 20 years or for the rest of the natural life of the convicts or even death. If the culprits are minors, the maximum imprisonment under the Juvenile Justice  Act is three years. Yes, in some cases, the accused can be treated and tried as adults. 

But is it happening? No. Quite a few debates have taken place over the years in both Houses of Parliament, and laws have been enacted or amended from time to time. Now, it is time to rethink whether that is enough.

Juvenile criminals are treated with kid gloves as a matter of routine under the traditional assumption that they are unaware of the gravity of their acts. It is pertinent to note here that the Supreme Court, too, has observed that “the leniency with which juveniles are dealt with in the name of the goal of reformation is making them increasingly emboldened in indulging in such heinous crimes.” It has also advised the Central government to take a relook at the Juvenile Justice Act.

There are no easy solutions to stem the tide of the rising crime graph of juveniles. We must make the Juvenile Justice Act stringent. But that alone isn’t enough. The widespread objectification of women, easy accessibility to pornography, and a lack of parental control are possibly among major causes that must be addressed. The society as a whole must ponder over this and debate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gang rape Class X POCSO Act
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp