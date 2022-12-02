Rising juvenile sexual assaults alarming

The gang rape of a Class X student by five of her classmates in Hyderabad, which came to light on Tuesday after three months, is yet another stark reminder of the incidence of crimes against women being committed by juveniles. Whether it is Hyderabad, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, or other parts of the country, the alarming regularity of sexual assaults by minors cannot be brushed under the carpet any longer.

In the latest case, five minor boys allegedly not only gang raped her but also uploaded video clips of the same on social media besides sharing it on WhatsApp. Not so long ago, a minor girl was raped in a moving car in Hyderabad by a group of youngsters, allegedly including a legislator’s son. What have we learnt from Nirbhaya to Kathua gang rape and murder cases?

It is obvious that legislation is not acting as an effective deterrent. Under the POCSO Act, gang rape of a minor is punishable with rigorous imprisonment of up to 20 years or for the rest of the natural life of the convicts or even death. If the culprits are minors, the maximum imprisonment under the Juvenile Justice Act is three years. Yes, in some cases, the accused can be treated and tried as adults.

But is it happening? No. Quite a few debates have taken place over the years in both Houses of Parliament, and laws have been enacted or amended from time to time. Now, it is time to rethink whether that is enough.

Juvenile criminals are treated with kid gloves as a matter of routine under the traditional assumption that they are unaware of the gravity of their acts. It is pertinent to note here that the Supreme Court, too, has observed that “the leniency with which juveniles are dealt with in the name of the goal of reformation is making them increasingly emboldened in indulging in such heinous crimes.” It has also advised the Central government to take a relook at the Juvenile Justice Act.

There are no easy solutions to stem the tide of the rising crime graph of juveniles. We must make the Juvenile Justice Act stringent. But that alone isn’t enough. The widespread objectification of women, easy accessibility to pornography, and a lack of parental control are possibly among major causes that must be addressed. The society as a whole must ponder over this and debate.

The gang rape of a Class X student by five of her classmates in Hyderabad, which came to light on Tuesday after three months, is yet another stark reminder of the incidence of crimes against women being committed by juveniles. Whether it is Hyderabad, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, or other parts of the country, the alarming regularity of sexual assaults by minors cannot be brushed under the carpet any longer. In the latest case, five minor boys allegedly not only gang raped her but also uploaded video clips of the same on social media besides sharing it on WhatsApp. Not so long ago, a minor girl was raped in a moving car in Hyderabad by a group of youngsters, allegedly including a legislator’s son. What have we learnt from Nirbhaya to Kathua gang rape and murder cases? It is obvious that legislation is not acting as an effective deterrent. Under the POCSO Act, gang rape of a minor is punishable with rigorous imprisonment of up to 20 years or for the rest of the natural life of the convicts or even death. If the culprits are minors, the maximum imprisonment under the Juvenile Justice Act is three years. Yes, in some cases, the accused can be treated and tried as adults. But is it happening? No. Quite a few debates have taken place over the years in both Houses of Parliament, and laws have been enacted or amended from time to time. Now, it is time to rethink whether that is enough. Juvenile criminals are treated with kid gloves as a matter of routine under the traditional assumption that they are unaware of the gravity of their acts. It is pertinent to note here that the Supreme Court, too, has observed that “the leniency with which juveniles are dealt with in the name of the goal of reformation is making them increasingly emboldened in indulging in such heinous crimes.” It has also advised the Central government to take a relook at the Juvenile Justice Act. There are no easy solutions to stem the tide of the rising crime graph of juveniles. We must make the Juvenile Justice Act stringent. But that alone isn’t enough. The widespread objectification of women, easy accessibility to pornography, and a lack of parental control are possibly among major causes that must be addressed. The society as a whole must ponder over this and debate.