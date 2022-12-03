CBI, ED pulling in different directions in Delhi liquor probe

The two premier investigative agencies of the Union government—the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate—appear to be going in different directions in their probe into the alleged liquor scam in Delhi.

The ED’s investigations and submissions in court have focused on policymakers, who, it said, deliberately drafted a policy that would ensure cartelisation to give undue benefits to a favoured few who would return part of the windfall profits to the conspiring government servants.

The ED has not minced words in laying bare the modus operandi of those behind the framing of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22. After investigation, it was found that a new regime of duty collection was brought in through the new excise policy.

Under this new regime, the private players were assured very high retail and wholesale commissions. Besides this, a number of other changes were brought in that worked to the advantage of the private players and adversely affected the state government’s revenue collection. The agency’s probe is underway.

On the other hand, the CBI named top government officials in its FIR, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and others.

At the stage of filing the chargesheet, however, the CBI dropped these top guns and named only some lowly officials who had nothing to do with the framing of the policy. The officials chargesheeted by the CBI are the ones who had merely implemented the policy after it was notified. Their chances of being found guilty of committing any crime or illegality are negligible. The CBI chargesheet, therefore, gives a clean chit to all those behind the framing of a policy allegedly drawn up with a malafide intention of generating illegal profits.

The official memo sent to the CBI by the Union home ministry, as well as the Delhi lieutenant governor’s semi-official letter to the home ministry, had accused top state government functionaries of committing irregularities in the framing and implementation of the said excise policy.

The ED, which is in charge of tracking proceeds of the crime and money laundering, accuses top Delhi government functionaries of bringing in a policy with the aim of deriving illegal benefits from it. In contrast, the CBI finds no one guilty of any such crime.

