Chhattisgarh tribal reservation changes optics for CM Baghel

By design or otherwise, two contrasting headlines came out of Chhattisgarh last Friday.

By design or otherwise, two contrasting headlines came out of Chhattisgarh last Friday. While one refurbished Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s image as a doer in a state with a huge tribal population, the other was disturbing. A special session of the state Assembly passed amendment bills raising tribal reservation for government jobs and seats in educational institutions to 32% and the overall quota to 76%, months after the Chhattisgarh High Court struck down a 2011 amendment that expanded the overall quota basket for SCs, STs and OBCs to 58%.

The decision was widely hailed across the state and is expected to help the Congress win an upcoming bypoll in Bhanupratappur.

Another feature of the new bills was the carving out of quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS), which the Centre, too, is passionate about. What was curious, though, is the variable EWS quota based on the situation in each district, subject to a cap of 10%. However, the overall reservation for that category in the state is 4%. Getting the governor’s assent ought to be a breeze as it was pre-promised, but whether it would pass judicial muster remains to be seen. If anyone at all was managing headlines for the Congress on Friday, the person did a jolly good job as the day’s news cycle began with the arrest of a bureaucrat in the chief minister’s office in connection with a coal levy scam. By the end of the day, politics of inclusion through the beefing up reservation became the point of celebration across Chhattisgarh.

However, allegations of corruption don’t fade away easily. The ED is probing a case of illegal levy on coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen. That the ED goes on a fishing expedition selectively targeting black money in non-BJP-ruled states is a recurring allegation. It’s up to the probe agency to build a watertight case. Baghel is resolutely standing by his officers and fighting the ED, calling its actions politically motivated.

With the Assembly elections just a year away, the CM also has to combat factionalism within the party unit as senior minister T S Singh Deo is grumpy over the rejection of his demand for a rotational chief ministership. Factionalism and anti-incumbency fuelled by corruption charges could well become a double whammy if not stamped out immediately.

