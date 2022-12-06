Time to watch big boys at play in Qatar

The mascot of the World Cup is bodiless and belongs to the mascot verse. It’s called La’eeb, meaning a super-skilled player in Arabic. There is no explanation as to what it is, but according to FIFA, everyone is invited to interpret it their way. Its motif is to ‘encourage everyone to believe in themselves as Now is all’.

As the bandwagon of the greatest show on Earth edges past the halfway mark, the focus has definitely shifted to ‘Now’. And that Now is only football. The political overtures, protests over human rights violations, homophobia, and charges of corruption with which the World Cup began, have slowly moved backstage.

The incredible show during the group stages set the tone. No other edition can boast of so many upsets.

Teams like Japan beating Germany and Spain, Saudi Arabia galloping past Argentina, Morocco’s win over Belgium, Cameroon’s triumph over Brazil (the first African country to do so in World Cup) and some very close matches, every game threatened to toss up surprises. In the end, football powerhouses Germany and Belgium had to bow out of the tournament.

The knockout stages, however, have turned more predictable, with big teams dominating as of Monday. As a result, some great matches are lined up for the quarterfinals—Argentina face the Netherlands, while France take on England.

If teams’ collective efforts have been the topic of discussion, there were instances of individual brilliance too. One man who dominated the discourse is Lionel Messi who can quietly walk into the superhuman realm. Ostensibly so, the World Cup has turned into Messi and what he does best—set up wins for Argentina when things seem difficult or hopeless. Those dribbles, shimmies and deft touches make Messi a living embodiment of all that is beautiful about the game and beyond.

The Asian teams—for the first time, three nations qualified for the knockouts—showed their mettle as well, with Japan holding the beacon with their dream run so far. It augurs well for Qatar, which will host the Asian Cup next year. And, of course, with such results and more consistency, Asia can ask for more than its allocated quota from FIFA. Football’s ability to help people forget about strife was evident. With less than two weeks to go, the talk is all about Now football not just in Qatar but around the globe.

