Home Opinions Editorials

It’s time families open up about sex

The problem was separately brought out in a study by Enfold Proactive Health Trust and UNICEF India.

Published: 14th December 2022 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India, CJI, DY Chandrachud

In this image, Chief Justice of India, (CJI), Justice DY Chandrachud addressing a programme as part of Constitution Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

The Chief Justice of India, Justice D Y Chandrachud, flagging the issue of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act criminalising consensual sexual activities among those under 18 years of age in ‘romantic relationships’, is a welcome call. He has urged Parliament to address the issue while stressing on the need to take a relook at the consent age in child rape laws which is currently 18.

In his keynote address at the two-day national consultation on the POCSO Act, organised by the Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice in association with UNICEF on December 11, CJI Chandrachud pointed out that the criminalisation is regardless of whether consent is factually present between two minors engaged in sexual activity. He said this posed problems for judges across the spectrum while hearing this category of cases.

The problem was separately brought out in a study by Enfold Proactive Health Trust and UNICEF India. It looked at 7,064 POCSO judgments in Assam, Maharashtra and West Bengal, registered between 2016 and 2020. It found that 1,715 cases involved the admission of a consensual sexual relationship between the complainant and the accused. But in 87.9% of these cases involving consensual sex (1,508 cases), the girl had admitted to being in a “romantic relationship” with the boy.

Now, how Parliament responds to the CJI’s call remains to be seen. It will be a huge challenge that needs to be debated at different levels, involving legal, health, educational and psychological experts. Most importantly, one must watch how Indian society reacts to possibly lowering the age of consent to have sex (if it happens) from 18 years. Talk of sex, even by adults in front of elders, is a taboo in most Indian homes, let alone minors.

As CJI Chandrachud pointed out at the same event, the culture of silence helps sexual abuse of children remain a hidden problem. This also concerns the fear of the victims’ family honour being affected in such incidents. Today, technology provides adolescents with easy access to almost everything in the world, including sex. There must be debates, discussions and measures to remove sex from the taboo list. Urgency demands the introduction of sex education in schools across India. It’s time for kids and their parents to open up about sex.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud POCSO Act
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp