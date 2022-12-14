It’s time families open up about sex

The Chief Justice of India, Justice D Y Chandrachud, flagging the issue of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act criminalising consensual sexual activities among those under 18 years of age in ‘romantic relationships’, is a welcome call. He has urged Parliament to address the issue while stressing on the need to take a relook at the consent age in child rape laws which is currently 18.

In his keynote address at the two-day national consultation on the POCSO Act, organised by the Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice in association with UNICEF on December 11, CJI Chandrachud pointed out that the criminalisation is regardless of whether consent is factually present between two minors engaged in sexual activity. He said this posed problems for judges across the spectrum while hearing this category of cases.

The problem was separately brought out in a study by Enfold Proactive Health Trust and UNICEF India. It looked at 7,064 POCSO judgments in Assam, Maharashtra and West Bengal, registered between 2016 and 2020. It found that 1,715 cases involved the admission of a consensual sexual relationship between the complainant and the accused. But in 87.9% of these cases involving consensual sex (1,508 cases), the girl had admitted to being in a “romantic relationship” with the boy.

Now, how Parliament responds to the CJI’s call remains to be seen. It will be a huge challenge that needs to be debated at different levels, involving legal, health, educational and psychological experts. Most importantly, one must watch how Indian society reacts to possibly lowering the age of consent to have sex (if it happens) from 18 years. Talk of sex, even by adults in front of elders, is a taboo in most Indian homes, let alone minors.

As CJI Chandrachud pointed out at the same event, the culture of silence helps sexual abuse of children remain a hidden problem. This also concerns the fear of the victims’ family honour being affected in such incidents. Today, technology provides adolescents with easy access to almost everything in the world, including sex. There must be debates, discussions and measures to remove sex from the taboo list. Urgency demands the introduction of sex education in schools across India. It’s time for kids and their parents to open up about sex.

