Fix Team India’s injury crisis soon

Indian cricket is on crutches, literally. “Can’t afford to have half-fit players representing India,” were skipper Rohit Sharma’s caustic words after losing the second ODI against Bangladesh last week. Sharma’s words are a grim reflection on the team and its injury management. There has been a spate of injury breakdowns, and it doesn’t seem to stop. One that hurt the most was missing Jasprit Bumrah’s services at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, too, missed the flight. Pacer Mohammad Shami, who replaced Bumrah, is back in the recovery room after getting injured again.

The most disconcerting news, however, is the injuries to pacers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen. Kuldeep made his debut in the first ODI against Bangladesh. For someone like Chahar, who has spent more time in National Cricket Academy recuperating than playing, sustaining hamstring injury months after getting released is blasphemous. This also reflects poorly on the NCA, where all players go to recover. It raises questions about the monitoring process and the fitness tests they undergo. Debutant Kuldeep, on the other hand, should have been fit. He should not have had a stiff back after bowling ten overs. No wonder Rohit was cross.

Despite the Indian cricket board putting its faith in the workload management system, it seems this is not working. It’s not that players are not getting breaks; they are. Take Rishabh Pant. He left the squad for a short break. Selection based on Indian Premier League performances, too, is not ideal. Four-over spells or 20 overs of batting cannot assess the fitness of a bowler or a batter. There is a fundamental flaw causing these injuries, whether lack of sports-specific training, over-exercise, players hiding injuries or too much cricket (besides international commitments, they play more than two months of IPL in the gruelling summer), we don’t know.

Like Roger Binny, the new BCCI president, had said, “...why are they getting injured?... We can find out whether it’s (because of) overload, whether people are not fit, or whether the exercises need to be changed. A lot of people are getting injured during training. That is not a good thing. We haven’t gotten down to

it yet. We will know in six months...” Binny hoped once a system is implemented, the injuries would come down. With the home ODI World Cup less than a year away, BCCI must crack the puzzle soon.

Indian cricket is on crutches, literally. “Can’t afford to have half-fit players representing India,” were skipper Rohit Sharma’s caustic words after losing the second ODI against Bangladesh last week. Sharma’s words are a grim reflection on the team and its injury management. There has been a spate of injury breakdowns, and it doesn’t seem to stop. One that hurt the most was missing Jasprit Bumrah’s services at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, too, missed the flight. Pacer Mohammad Shami, who replaced Bumrah, is back in the recovery room after getting injured again. The most disconcerting news, however, is the injuries to pacers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen. Kuldeep made his debut in the first ODI against Bangladesh. For someone like Chahar, who has spent more time in National Cricket Academy recuperating than playing, sustaining hamstring injury months after getting released is blasphemous. This also reflects poorly on the NCA, where all players go to recover. It raises questions about the monitoring process and the fitness tests they undergo. Debutant Kuldeep, on the other hand, should have been fit. He should not have had a stiff back after bowling ten overs. No wonder Rohit was cross. Despite the Indian cricket board putting its faith in the workload management system, it seems this is not working. It’s not that players are not getting breaks; they are. Take Rishabh Pant. He left the squad for a short break. Selection based on Indian Premier League performances, too, is not ideal. Four-over spells or 20 overs of batting cannot assess the fitness of a bowler or a batter. There is a fundamental flaw causing these injuries, whether lack of sports-specific training, over-exercise, players hiding injuries or too much cricket (besides international commitments, they play more than two months of IPL in the gruelling summer), we don’t know. Like Roger Binny, the new BCCI president, had said, “...why are they getting injured?... We can find out whether it’s (because of) overload, whether people are not fit, or whether the exercises need to be changed. A lot of people are getting injured during training. That is not a good thing. We haven’t gotten down to it yet. We will know in six months...” Binny hoped once a system is implemented, the injuries would come down. With the home ODI World Cup less than a year away, BCCI must crack the puzzle soon.