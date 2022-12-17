Rate raises generate concerns over growth

The year 2022 saw just two aspects dominating the global monetary policy discourse. First, inflation arm-twisted citizens and central banks. Second, policymakers began warring against price rise. Until recently, it was presumed that the monetary mandarins were about to walk that final bridge between rate hikes and a pause and that all will be well. But the latest remarks separately from the US Federal Reserve and an equally hawkish European Central Bank confirm that the battle isn’t over. Just last week, the RBI, too, rammed home the point that we need to batten down the hatches until the price rise storm passes. Inflation seems to be cooling down everywhere, which is why policymakers decided against braking harder with 75 bps hikes (50 bps in emerging markets, including India), but the price index remains above targets, which is reason enough for central banks to continue whacking up rates, though at a slower pace. Missing the nuance and anticipating a pivot, markets that were feeling a bit too jolly of late woke up to the rude reality and crashed with a giant thud this week.

Given the headwinds to growth from global demand slowdown, the lagged impact of rate hikes and the geopolitical uncertainties, the overall growth-inflation mix may force market watchers to finger their worry beads through 2023. While the US, the UK and Europe may be in recession next year, China’s growth will likely remain lacklustre, implying that global growth will be hit. Inflation, while being elevated, could be a relatively lesser concern than now, with growth concerns taking prominence, raising hopes of rate cuts. But whether the rate cut cycle will be as synchronised as rate hikes needs to be seen.

Back home, we’ve weathered the pandemic relatively better than developed nations with conservative fiscal and monetary policies and, consequently, benign aftereffects. However, external sector factors will influence India’s growth prospects next year under the shadow of a looming global recession amid tighter monetary policy and limited fiscal space. The anticipated 25 bps rate hike next February takes the repo rate to 6.5%, completely reversing the rate-cutting cycle that began in February 2019. Notably, domestic inflation moderating to sub-6% last month offers a crumb of comfort, which means the RBI must assess the underlying growth-inflation dynamics carefully to avoid making the rate hike tool a cure worse than the ailment.

