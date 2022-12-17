Separation of powers at the core of govt, judiciary tussle

The Union government has left no doubt over the fact that it wants to roll back the collegium system and take back the power to appoint judges. The Union law minister recently said that cases were piling up because vacancies on the bench are not filling up. He said in the collegium system, the judges recommend only those colleagues they know and not the fittest person. He said the collegium system does not reflect the spirit of the Constitution. The Supreme Court, however, maintains that the collegium system is the law of the land which needs to be followed, and if the government wants another system, it should change the law. However, the SC struck it down as unconstitutional when the government tried to change the law and passed a bill in 2014 to set up a National Judicial Appointments Commission.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has termed the SC’s rejection as a “glaring instance of severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty”. He said, “The historic NJAC Bill … was undone by the Supreme Court using the judicially evolved doctrine of ‘Basic Structure’ of the Constitution. There is no parallel…in democratic history of the world.” The SC has, however, said that the power to appoint judges should rest with the judiciary to preserve its independence. It says the collegium system ensures the separation of powers.

The nine-judge 1993 judgment that brought the system into existence said that the Constitution framers limited the Executive’s power in the matter of appointment of judges to the SC and the high courts. The requirement of prior “consultation” with the superior judiciary is a logical consequence of having an independent judiciary, it said, and added that if the Executive is left to ignore the advice tendered by the Chief Justice of India in the process of consultation, the very purpose and object of consultation with the judiciary is defeated. The nine-judge bench said they did not doubt that the Executive was bound by the advice/recommendation of the Chief Justice of India in the consultation process under Articles 124(2) and 217(1) of the Constitution. The judgment changed the Constitutional provision of “consultation” with the judiciary to “concurrence”. The lone dissenting judge of the 1993 judgment objected to adding words to the Constitution by interpretative exercise. By all indications, the government may soon take another legislative shot at bringing something akin to the NJAC.

The Union government has left no doubt over the fact that it wants to roll back the collegium system and take back the power to appoint judges. The Union law minister recently said that cases were piling up because vacancies on the bench are not filling up. He said in the collegium system, the judges recommend only those colleagues they know and not the fittest person. He said the collegium system does not reflect the spirit of the Constitution. The Supreme Court, however, maintains that the collegium system is the law of the land which needs to be followed, and if the government wants another system, it should change the law. However, the SC struck it down as unconstitutional when the government tried to change the law and passed a bill in 2014 to set up a National Judicial Appointments Commission. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has termed the SC’s rejection as a “glaring instance of severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty”. He said, “The historic NJAC Bill … was undone by the Supreme Court using the judicially evolved doctrine of ‘Basic Structure’ of the Constitution. There is no parallel…in democratic history of the world.” The SC has, however, said that the power to appoint judges should rest with the judiciary to preserve its independence. It says the collegium system ensures the separation of powers. The nine-judge 1993 judgment that brought the system into existence said that the Constitution framers limited the Executive’s power in the matter of appointment of judges to the SC and the high courts. The requirement of prior “consultation” with the superior judiciary is a logical consequence of having an independent judiciary, it said, and added that if the Executive is left to ignore the advice tendered by the Chief Justice of India in the process of consultation, the very purpose and object of consultation with the judiciary is defeated. The nine-judge bench said they did not doubt that the Executive was bound by the advice/recommendation of the Chief Justice of India in the consultation process under Articles 124(2) and 217(1) of the Constitution. The judgment changed the Constitutional provision of “consultation” with the judiciary to “concurrence”. The lone dissenting judge of the 1993 judgment objected to adding words to the Constitution by interpretative exercise. By all indications, the government may soon take another legislative shot at bringing something akin to the NJAC.