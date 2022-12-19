Home Opinions Editorials

Greenhorn Bhutto’s Modi slur and India’s sharp counterattack

The 2002 Gujarat riots that saw mass murders during Modi’s watch as the chief minister were a blot on the country’s secular fabric.

Published: 19th December 2022 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari drew flak over his 'butcher of Gujarat' remark on India's PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)

At one level, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto’s canard in New York blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Gujarat riots indicated he was a greenhorn. In the high art of diplomacy, punches are freely traded without making them personal unless the situation warrants it.

A furious India quickly pointed out that Bhutto’s name-calling was at a new low, even by Pakistan’s standards. In one stroke, it extinguished even the remotest of chances of a thaw in the frigid bilateral ties despite the pragmatic Nawaz Sharif getting active and preparing to return from exile to Islamabad. Bhutto’s statement drew further loose talk from his party colleague Shazia Marri who warned India of a nuclear conflagration.

It’s hard to make sense of such rabble-rousing as it may not even fetch Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party any leverage ahead of national elections next year, as verbal diarrhoea against India is part of Pakistan’s daily discourse. At another level, Bhutto’s remark indicated his country’s frustration over India’s successful campaign across all fora to paint Pakistan as the epicentre of global terror.

While India’s economy has become the fifth largest in the world, Pakistan became a terror sanctuary by choice and reduced itself to a basket case. Pakistan can at least learn from Bangladesh, which was carved out of it after the 1971 war, as the latter’s economy is fairly robust, and its war on terror is total.

India’s pushback was swift and incisive. It called out the Made-in-Pakistan terror and labelled Bhutto’s ‘uncivilised’ outburst as the outcome of his country’s increasing inability to use militants and their proxies. It attacked the neighbour for glorifying global terrorists like Osama bin Laden as martyrs. Scholarly foreign minister S Jaishankar recalled the then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s words of wisdom for Pakistan: If you have snakes in your backyard, you can’t expect them to bite only your neighbours. Eventually, they will bite the people who keep them in the backyard.

The 2002 Gujarat riots that saw mass murders during Modi’s watch as the chief minister were a blot on the country’s secular fabric. But a special task force constituted by the Supreme Court to look into the conspiracy angle of the riots gave Modi a clean chit in its report in 2012, saying there was no prosecutable evidence against him. That is where the matter ought to rest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Narendra Modi Butcher of Gujarat India Pakistan
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp