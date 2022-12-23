IFFK robbed of charm, issues need urgent fix

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is a prestigious event—a true showpiece of the state’s versatile cinematic culture. Undoubtedly one of the best film festivals in the country, the IFFK has always been non-compromising when it comes to the choice of films, and it is one place where one will get to watch the best of world movies, classics and Indian selections.

Since its first edition, IFFK has been much more than just cinema. It has been a space for music, freedom, and creative bonding. Many well-known filmmakers of today openly claim to be ‘IFFK products’. Such is the contribution of IFFK. The latest edition of IFFK, which got over last week, was also expected to be no different. However, this time, a slew of unfortunate incidents at the festival venues affected the charm normally associated with the gala event.

The online reservation system went haywire, leaving many delegates fuming. Many who had made reservations in advance had to stand outside cinema halls while ‘VIPs’ who had no reservations were sitting inside the halls. The theatres, spread across Thiruvananthapuram, became venues of protest. Instead of addressing the issues efficiently, the organisers preferred to call in the police to handle the delegates. Added to this was the high-handed manner in which the chairman of the Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith, responded to criticisms. He must realise that IFFK should have film lovers’ interests at the core if it has to retain its charm.

The festival is no place for ego trips. One’s political affiliations, or lack of it, should have nothing to do with IFFK, which is essentially an expression of creative freedom. The number of delegates is increasing yearly while the number of cinema theatres remains the same. This is the crux of all the problems that happened this time, and the festival’s next edition must address this. Needless chaos, blame games, and shoddy handling of situations, as has happened this time, must be avoided at all costs. Nothing is more important than the celebration of cinema, and that must be the sole motto of every IFFK edition. The festival organisers must remember that IFFK is a destination for cinema lovers across the country. They must do everything possible to make the event bigger and better every year.

