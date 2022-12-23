Home Opinions Editorials

IFFK robbed of charm, issues need urgent fix

The festival is no place for ego trips. One’s political affiliations, or lack of it, should have nothing to do with IFFK, which is essentially an expression of creative freedom.

Published: 23rd December 2022 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

IFFK delegates in front of the screening schedule at Tagore Theatre on Thursday | BP Deepu

IFFK delegates in front of the screening schedule at Tagore Theatre. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is a prestigious event—a true showpiece of the state’s versatile cinematic culture. Undoubtedly one of the best film festivals in the country, the IFFK has always been non-compromising when it comes to the choice of films, and it is one place where one will get to watch the best of world movies, classics and Indian selections.

Since its first edition, IFFK has been much more than just cinema. It has been a space for music, freedom, and creative bonding. Many well-known filmmakers of today openly claim to be ‘IFFK products’. Such is the contribution of IFFK. The latest edition of IFFK, which got over last week, was also expected to be no different. However, this time, a slew of unfortunate incidents at the festival venues affected the charm normally associated with the gala event.

The online reservation system went haywire, leaving many delegates fuming. Many who had made reservations in advance had to stand outside cinema halls while ‘VIPs’ who had no reservations were sitting inside the halls. The theatres, spread across Thiruvananthapuram, became venues of protest. Instead of addressing the issues efficiently, the organisers preferred to call in the police to handle the delegates. Added to this was the high-handed manner in which the chairman of the Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith, responded to criticisms. He must realise that IFFK should have film lovers’ interests at the core if it has to retain its charm.

The festival is no place for ego trips. One’s political affiliations, or lack of it, should have nothing to do with IFFK, which is essentially an expression of creative freedom. The number of delegates is increasing yearly while the number of cinema theatres remains the same. This is the crux of all the problems that happened this time, and the festival’s next edition must address this. Needless chaos, blame games, and shoddy handling of situations, as has happened this time, must be avoided at all costs. Nothing is more important than the celebration of cinema, and that must be the sole motto of every IFFK edition. The festival organisers must remember that IFFK is a destination for cinema lovers across the country. They must do everything possible to make the event bigger and better every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK International Film Festival of Kerala
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp