Politics turns vicious as Andhra parties take poll positions

The optics and words may appear to be innocuous political entertainment, but their impact is felt at the grassroots.

Published: 23rd December 2022 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, (L), and YSRCP chief and Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo | PTI)

The violent clashes between workers of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) at Macherla in Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh, must be a matter of serious concern for all. We say this because we fear Macherla could well be a sign of things to come as poll fever appears to have gripped all the parties, never mind that the election is still a long way off in 2024. Macherla does have a history of violence, with faction feuds accepted as the norm. But that was over a decade ago, and a lot has changed since.

The TDP’s ongoing campaign against the YSRC government triggered the latest violence. It is difficult to pin the blame on one without proof. But going by the police version, it seems the TDP leaders and cadres ventured into a sensitive area without prior permission, leading to the clashes. Sure enough, local rivalries are at play. Nonetheless, if we scratch the surface, it becomes evident that some of the leaders at the forefront of this unsavoury episode have a terrible record—and that is a charitable way of putting it. For instance, the TDP’s constituency in charge was booked for murder long ago. Giving the party’s reins to him shows the party leadership’s thought process. It wants a strong hand to take on the YSRC, which cannot claim the moral high ground either.

If we look at the larger picture, the worsening rhetoric of political leaders is definitely stoking tensions at the local level. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu never tires of demonising YSRC chief and chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, not to speak of his colleagues who choose the choicest expletives regularly. The YSRC leaders, too, walk the extra mile to rub it in, in the same language. Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan has been more vocal, using cinematic lingo in an obvious attempt to portray himself as the hero locked in a war with the villainous government. The optics and words may appear to be innocuous political entertainment, but their impact is felt at the grassroots.

Inspiring followers is one thing. But in the process, if they whip up political and communal tensions, it results in incidents like Macherla. All sides are geared up to hit the streets in the new year. They must understand that though politics is an emotion, violence cannot win hearts. It can only divide and alienate people.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh politics TDP YSRCP N Chandrababu Naidu YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
