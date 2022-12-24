Home Opinions Editorials

SEBI must move fast with pending reforms

In a nutshell, these regulatory tweaks are long-pending and offer convenience to listed entities without compromising stakeholder interests.

Published: 24th December 2022 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Stock market; Bull

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Capital markets regulator Sebi brought sweeping changes to the share buyback regime early this week. The rules were first set in 1998, and now Sebi has proposed a major overhaul to eliminate the loopholes and improve efficiency. Currently, listed entities buy back their own shares from the open market or through a tender route. Based on the Keki Mistry committee recommendations, Sebi is phasing out the open-market purchases as it is prone to misuse. Importantly, it liberalised the tender process, reducing the timelines. Right now, companies can’t revise the maximum buyback price once their boards approve. Now, Sebi permits upward price revision until one working day before the record date. Likewise, it reduced the timeline for completion of the buyback by 18 days by eliminating the mandatory filing of a draft letter of offer with Sebi and instead getting the go-ahead from merchant bankers. In a nutshell, these regulatory tweaks are long-pending and offer convenience to listed entities without compromising stakeholder interests.

The markets watchdog also announced a slew of key changes, such as streamlining operations of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and doing away with its soft-touch regulation. Until now, portfolio managers are not required to disclose portfolio returns or their performance, and this lack of transparency is what Sebi is trying to correct. Similar to mutual funds, the proposed guidelines for benchmark comparisons and performance statements will likely alter the course of the PMS business. Lastly, to improve the weak governance structures of exchanges, Sebi bucketed the functions of all market infrastructure institutions into three verticals, to ensure transparency and accountability.

While these are welcome changes, reforms on other major aspects, including the legal framework for simplification and strengthening the takeover regulations in line with global practices, cybersecurity framework, tighter insider trading regulations, steps to boost the corporate bond market and development of the green bond market to attract FII and FPIs and make India a preferred investment destination, is still on the drawing board. Efforts must be made to initiate these next-generation reforms at least next year to strengthen our capital market ecosystem. Reforms are a continuous process and essential to convert
savings into investment and make India a financial hub of Southeast Asia. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Stock Market Capital Market
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Meet Mirzapur’s Sania, the future fighter pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp