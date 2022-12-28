Congress dissent hampers survival in Telangana

The Congress faces an existential crisis in Telangana when it should gear up for the assembly elections due in a year. As always with the grand old party, there is too much dissent. The present crisis, if unresolved, could well relegate it to the fringes of the state polity.

It had been brewing since A Revanth Reddy assumed the mantle of the state unit last year. Senior leaders vying for the job had to swallow the bitter pill as Reddy was picked at the behest of Rahul Gandhi. Seen as a go-getter and an eloquent speaker,the high command believed that he could be the right man to lead the party after its MLAs defected en masse to the pink party (BRS).

Unfolding events since then have understandably upset the seniors, be it Revanth’s style of functioning, the entry of his former colleagues from the TDP, or the perceived snubs to true blue Congressmen. The ‘suffocated natives’ raised a banner of revolt against the so-called ‘migrants’, leading to a stand-off that forced the party’s high command to rush troubleshooter Digvijay Singh to Hyderabad. One cannot help but pity Congress.

Whatever public sympathy it may have gained with Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and how it fought the Munugode bypoll evaporated with the leaders washing dirty linen in public. Digvijay did what he does best—lend a patient ear to the disgruntled leaders whose main complaint was that Revanth had packed the various committees with his old pals from the TDP. While they were at it, they also vented their ire on the party’s Telangana-in-charge and MP Manickam Tagore, whom they accused of being Revanth’s yes-man. Of course, the PCC chief’s camp was furious, too, as it saw in the ‘revolt’ a deliberate design to derail Revanth’s proposed padayatra.

The tragedy of the Congress is that it is better placed than the BJP in Telangana regarding its cadre and penetration. It has enough ammo to put up a spirited fight against the BRS. As Manickam Tagore himself is understood to have expressed the desire to stand down, the party should look for a leader acceptable to both the young brigade, represented by Revanth, and the old-timers to sort out their differences and infuse team spirit. If things continue as they are, we will likely be writing an obit for the State Congress just over a year from now.

