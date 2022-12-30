Home Opinions Editorials

A good 2022 for Indian sport but 2023 can be better

With all those moments pasted in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look forward. 2023 will be crucial for Olympic sports as the qualification period for 2024 Paris commences.

Published: 30th December 2022 02:09 AM

Indian javelin player Neeraj Chopra.

Indian javelin player Neeraj Chopra. (Photo | AP)

Every year there comes a day when we stop and look back. We try and gaze back to find those moments that define the year. Pictures of extraordinary feats flash, but we can pick only a few. There were triumphs, phenomenal individual and team efforts and, of course, heartbreaks. In one of the most competitive sports, athletics, one man continued to win laurels at the world level. Neeraj Chopra has been inspiring. After his gold at the Olympics last year, all eyes were on the javelin thrower who turned 25 on December 24. His best effort of 89.94 m, just 6 cm short of that elusive 90-metre, showed his mettle. His CV got richer with the World Championships silver medal, making him the second Indian to win at the worlds. He also won the Diamond League Trophy, the first by an Indian. He missed the Commonwealth Games due to injury. Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker ensured it was a good CWG for athletics.

Another set of men went about creating history. The Indian men’s badminton team led by Kidambi Srikanth won the Thomas Cup for the first time. This was a breakaway season for the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Boxer Nikhat Zareen stepped out of the shadows of London silver medallist and multiple world championships winner M C Mary Kom to win gold at the Worlds. Others in the limelight were weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, and paddler Sharath Kamal, who, at 40, created history at CWG.The biggest heartbreak was India crashing out of the T20 World Cup. There was much consternation not just because of the loss but the reasons behind it. Plagued by injuries and illogical selections, the world’s richest cricket body could not win an ICC title.

With all those moments pasted in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look forward. 2023 will be crucial for Olympic sports as the qualification period for 2024 Paris commences. Apart from training, remaining injury-free should be a priority. A top-three finish at the men’s hockey World Cup next month could set the tone. For cricketers, finding a winning combination for the 50-over World Cup in India will be critical. With so much cricket, it must be seen if the Indian board opts for separate red and white ball cricket teams. Meticulous planning in all sports alone can ensure an exceptional 2023.

