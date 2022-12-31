Poll-packed 2023 will set stage for 2024 grand finale

The country’s political temperature will start rising next year and peak the year after with the Lok Sabha election. Nine states will have assembly elections in 2023. They will set the stage for the grand finale in 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party has many aces up its sleeve, including the likely opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the inauguration of the new Parliament building, and the high-octane G-20 summit, which will see the prime minister play host to top world leaders. The coverage of these grand events will leave little space for the opposition in the media.

The country’s political temperature will start rising next year and peak the year after with the Lok Sabha election. Nine states will have assembly elections in 2023. They will set the stage for the grand finale in 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party has many aces up its sleeve, including the likely opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the inauguration of the new Parliament building, and the high-octane G-20 summit, which will see the prime minister play host to top world leaders. The coverage of these grand events will leave little space for the opposition in the media. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a direct contact programme through the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The people-centric and state-specific themes being raised by him have given the yatra unexpected traction. The Congress has much at stake next year. It is in power in three states—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Two of them face elections next year. Polls are also due in Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya.The Modi government may also decide to hold an election in Jammu and Kashmir to have an elected government in the troubled state before the arrival of world leaders for the G-20 summit. While these grand events and world-beating GDP growth figures put the Modi government in the driver’s seat, the opposition is bidding to cobble together a united front against him. Two trusted allies of the BJP—the Shiv Sena and the Janata Dal (United)—have broken away, leaving it vulnerable in two large states—Maharashtra and Bihar. Together they account for 88 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP had swept both in the 2019 elections but would find it difficult to repeat the performance without strong allies. This makes it imperative for the party to look for new growth areas. It has, therefore, started focusing on Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It may put together an umbrella alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, while a tie-up with old ally Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu is not ruled out. The party has already pressed the throttle in Telangana, where the main opposition Congress has been faltering. The contours of opposition unity will likely emerge after Rahul Gandhi completes his yatra in February next year. By all indications, there will be no dearth of action in 2023.