Home Opinions Editorials

Poll-packed 2023 will set stage for 2024 grand finale

The BJP had swept both in the 2019 elections but would find it difficult to repeat the performance without strong allies.

Published: 31st December 2022 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

The country’s political temperature will start rising next year and peak the year after with the Lok Sabha election. Nine states will have assembly elections in 2023. They will set the stage for the grand finale in 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party has many aces up its sleeve, including the likely opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the inauguration of the new Parliament building, and the high-octane G-20 summit, which will see the prime minister play host to top world leaders. The coverage of these grand events will leave little space for the opposition in the media.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a direct contact programme through the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The people-centric and state-specific themes being raised by him have given the yatra unexpected traction. The Congress has much at stake next year. It is in power in three states—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Two of them face elections next year. Polls are also due in Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya.The Modi government may also decide to hold an election in Jammu and Kashmir to have an elected government in the troubled state before the arrival of world leaders for the G-20 summit.

While these grand events and world-beating GDP growth figures put the Modi government in the driver’s seat, the opposition is bidding to cobble together a united front against him. Two trusted allies of the BJP—the Shiv Sena and the Janata Dal (United)—have broken away, leaving it vulnerable in two large states—Maharashtra and Bihar. Together they account for 88 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP had swept both in the 2019 elections but would find it difficult to repeat the performance without strong allies.

This makes it imperative for the party to look for new growth areas. It has, therefore, started focusing on Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It may put together an umbrella alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, while a tie-up with old ally Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu is not ruled out. The party has already pressed the throttle in Telangana, where the main opposition Congress has been faltering. The contours of opposition unity will likely emerge after Rahul Gandhi completes his yatra in February next year. By all indications, there will be no dearth of action in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly election BJP
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp