Little policy prescriptions in Economic Survey

It’s easy to predict backwards in time and the Economic Survey 2022, which just did that, concluded that the giant Indian economic household is under control. Often, surveys tend to be bold, making future projections citing trendline data. But the latest one simply stuck to the script of stocktaking and offered little policy prescriptions, which of late has become the sum and substance of annual surveys. The absence of a full-time chief economic adviser (appointed only last week) while preparing the Survey perhaps explains the reason for the lack of policy advocacy, but what’s intriguing is the conservative take on India’s growth forecasts. Despite chest-pounding about the government’s unique Covid-19 policy response and how it helped improve the economic morass, it projected a modest 8–8.5% growth rate for FY23, lower than the World Bank’s 9%.

Notably, the Survey barely mentions the government’s $5 trillion economy target by FY26. One would expect the country’s top econo-brains to assess and quantify the economic legacy of the pandemic and whether the projected 8–8.5% real growth rate is sufficient enough to meet the FY26 target. The Survey does note the $1.4 trillion infrastructure investments needed to achieve the $5 trillion target, but that’s that. Helpfully, the National Statistics Office’s revised estimates for FY21 pegged growth to have contracted by 6.6% and not by 7.3%. It’ll be interesting to see the nominal growth assumptions used in Budget 2023 as it’ll have an implication on revenue and fiscal deficit targets.

Though most of the 80-odd high frequency indicators are flashing green, two key metrics, consumption and investments, are still moving in slow motion. Sadly, none can be sure of the services sector recovery until the pandemic ends for good. The Survey threw little light on consumption or investment rebound and instead hopes that they’ll catch up if we wait long enough or at least until the second half of FY23. While we use time as a healer, it’s down to the government to be battle-ready to tackle imported inflation and further disruptions from potential virus variants.