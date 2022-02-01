Summiting 21 the Nadal way  

All sport is increasingly defined by numbers, metrics that aim to tell the story about who is good, bad or great. On Sunday night, Rafael Nadal won a 21st Major title. Just in terms of that number, he is the greatest men’s singles player of all time. However, Nadal, or the other two members of the fabled Big Three (Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer), stopped caring about those numbers sometime ago.

Sure, like most elite athletes operating at the top end of the spectrum, they would like their careers to be defined by great feats. However, what the 35-year old showed at the Rod Laver Arena is really what he has shown ever since he picked up a racquet to play the sport at a competitive level for the first time more than two decades ago: his thirst for a title and his unquenching drive to succeed whatever the obstacle in front of him. It’s become a cliche to associate the Spaniard with words like ‘passion’, ‘hunger’ and ‘will’ but he embodies all those traits that have made him the phenomenon that he is today.

At the end of the 2014 Australian Open final, a shaking Nadal, who lost after injuring himself, apologised. “I’m so sorry to finish this way,” he had said. Stripped down to his bare essence, that’s the athlete the Spaniard was, is and will continue to be till he stops playing the sport. Forget his vicious top-spin forehands or his on-the-run winners from behind the baseline or his kick serves, a lot of elite athletes are blessed with the innate ability to be great entertainers.

What makes Nadal that bit extra special is his ability to marry talent with a relentless drive to keep working away from the tennis court. That was very much in evidence in the hours after his marathon 324-minute journey against Daniil Medvedev in the final. Lesser athletes may have felt happy and taken a day off from doing recovery work. Nadal though was in the gym, cycling and sticking to the warm-down routine. Therein lies his secret. His body may give up on him soon enough but his win on Sunday is another reminder of what is possible when you throw everything you have got because that’s the only way you know.

