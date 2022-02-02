Engines of growth harnessed, but direct relief to the aam aadmi given the go-by

The ‘engine’ as a metaphor for a ‘driver of growth’ has become common parlance with the government and the trend finds its way in the Union Budget too. At the centre of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget philosophy is government-backed spending via the PM Gati Shakti programme of seven growth engines—that of roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure. An increase in government spending was expected, but what came has surprised even the most skeptical. Capital expenditure outlay was stepped up sharply by 35% to a humungous Rs 7.5 lakh crore for 2022–23, up from Rs 5.54 crore. Taken together with grants-in-aid to states, the effective capex for the coming financial year will be Rs 10.7 lakh crore—about 4.1% of GDP. In addition, the Centre will be lending an additional Rs 1 lakh crore to the states over and above normal borrowings to finance regional projects.

There are no clear priority lists of how the government spending will be deployed in its infrastructure push, though there are some indicators—the expansion of highways by 25,000 km; the Ken-Betwa river link project at a cost of Rs 44,605 crore that will provide irrigation to nearly 10 lakh hectares of farm land and drinking water supply for 62 lakh people, and so on. With India having shrunk 7.3% in GDP for FY 2020–21, and millions pushed into poverty and joblessness, the focus on growth is commendable. However, employment generation, and rural jobs in particular, do not find the importance they deserve. There is an oblique reference that the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme will generate 60 lakh new jobs over the next five years, but the lack of detailing shows employment generation has been treated more as a spin-off effect rather than an area that needs conscious planning and deployment.

On taxation, the government has rightly indicated that since things are on the mend, why bend them. In other words, it has preferred to do nothing. The FM indicated that for January this year, the government’s GST collections touched a record Rs 1.41 lakh crore. Income tax revenue is up 48%. In this scenario it makes sense to keep income tax rates for all categories unchanged. However, in a first, it has allowed taxpayers to file updated I-T returns within two years of when it is due and pay tax for income that has been overlooked. This will help bring down conflict and litigation.

The government’s total expenditure will increase 4.8% to Rs 39.5 lakh crore at the expense of a fairly high fiscal deficit of 6.9%. For the next year, it will fall marginally to 6.4%. The high deficit has been frowned upon by many analysts, who see it as bad governance and a sure prescription to push up inflation. The growth-versus-controlling-fiscal-deficit is an old debate, and it is good that the government has chosen to ignore it. Fiscal deficit at a tolerable level is okay and will look after itself as long as we tackle the twin monsters of poverty and joblessness by pushing spending.

The government has won accolades for a ‘growth-oriented’ Budget, but as many have pointed out, implementation is going to be key. If the government waits for the last quarter of the next fiscal to begin spending, there will be no gain. Beyond implementation, the major disappointment is the government’s focus on boosting supply side over demand without balancing the needs of industry and the individual. The consumer and the man on the street have made huge sacrifices over the last two years, and they deserved some relief in better health support, cheaper food and oil prices and a lower tax burden. The government has been applauding itself for the big GST collections, but doesn’t that translate to a higher burden for the common man? As international crude prices rise without let up, India’s oil imports this year may touch $120 billion—double what we paid last fiscal. This may wipe out all the tax revenue gains and increase prices across the board. Growth and spending for sure have a trickle-down effect over time, but a Union Budget is all about giving relief here and now.