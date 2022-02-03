Time to relook procedure to pick governors

The act of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blocking Governor Jagdeep Dhankar from Twitter adds another sorry chapter to the relationship between an elected representative and a titular head of state. Both attacked each other using the social media platform to settle scores but thankfully avoided any below the belt name-calling. While this is not the first time that Dhankar and Banerjee have washed dirty linen in public, the immediate provocation appears to be Dhankar’s description of the state under Banerjee as a “gas chamber of democracy”.

While the latest episode has taken the clash between the duo to ludicrous levels, West Bengal is not the only state where a governor-CM tussle is being played out. In Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and CM Uddhav Thackeray have long been at loggerheads, ever since the CM assumed office in late 2019. Raj Bhawan’s patently partisan role was also played out in Rajasthan during the political crisis

triggered by Sachin Pilot’s revolt against CM Ashok Gehlot in 2020. While Gehlot wanted Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene an Assembly session to prove his majority, Mishra sat over the recommendation.

Historically, the relationship between governors and CMs has rarely been cordial and free of any rift. The party that comes to power at the Centre has always appointed pliable governors who can play a partisan role. In the troubled Northeast and J&K, the gubernatorial office has often been occupied by retired generals or intelligence officers so that they can be the eyes and ears of Delhi.

But even so, the testiness between governors and CMs has never been so high as has been in the recent past, particularly between the CMs of opposition-ruled states and the governors. Many governors have even arrogated powers that lawfully belong to the CMs to themselves. Governors need to function as facilitators and not troublemakers. For this to happen, it’s perhaps time to change the way they are appointed. If the CBI director can be appointed by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the opposition leader, why can’t governors be appointed in a similar way?